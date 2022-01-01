Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve curry

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Curry$19.00
ROASTED JAPANESE EGGPLANT | RALSTON FAMILY FARMS PURPLE RICE | ENGLISH PEAS | HERB SALAD| PICKLED VEGGIES | YELLOW CURRY SAUCE (V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken$21.00
Chicken cooked in a curry sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
Curry Chicken Roti$14.95
Curry Shrimp$26.00
Succulent, crispy shrimp in a curry coconut sauce
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
OneSeed image

 

OneSeed

111 Murray Street,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CauliPower Curry$14.00
Cauliflower Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Carrots. Broccoli. Sweet Potatoes. Cilantro. Toasted Almonds. SAUCE: Coconut Red Curry
More about OneSeed
Item pic

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Yellow Curry$15.00
Curry$15.00
choice of coconut based curry + protein served with jasmine rice
More about Thank You Come Again
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L-11 Pumpkin Curry
Pumpkin, string bean, bell pepper, and basil in red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-8 Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut green curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-9 Panang Curry
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sausage Curry
3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Veggie Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Extra Curry$3.55
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Ramen$18.00
Japanese curry base, carrots, sprouts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, sweet lotus root Choose Pork, Chicken or Shiitake mushroom. Add pork katsu (+$8)
Veggie Curry Rice$14.00
Japanese curry base, carrots, sprouts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, sweet lotus root, shiitake mushroom.
Curry Rice$14.00
Japanese curry base, carrots, green and red peppers, onions, scallions, sweet lotus root. Choose Pork, Chicken or Shiitake mushroom. Add pork katsu (+$8)
More about Tampopo Ramen
Item pic

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
D2 Steamed Baos (2) Curry Chicken$3.99
2 steamed curry chicken baos
N5 Curry Chicken$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Red Curry$24.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Curry$36.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about MOKBAR
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRY CHICKEN$24.95
Chicken and vegetables in curry sauce
More about KOSHER DELUXE
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Curry$19.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
The Mary Lane image

 

The Mary Lane

99 Bank Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
vadouvan curry roasted carrots$12.00
carrot purée, bulgarian feta, pistachio pesto, sorrel
More about The Mary Lane
Item pic

 

TLK

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)$17.00
Choice of protein, with puffed tamaki rice, seasonal vegetables, pickled vegetable salad.
More about TLK
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

567 W. 125th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

235 East 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Rice
5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Curry$3.55
Sausage Curry
3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Curry Rice
5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Massaman Curry Entree$14.95
Milder curry with coconut milk, onion, carrot, potato and peanut. Served with jasmine rice.
More about Thai Terminal
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Thai Chicken Curry$24.45
Chicken, potato, onion, carrot and coconut milk in mild curry sauce. Spicy.
Massalman Curry$24.45
Signature Thai Curry. Mild with Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Chicken And Roasted Peanuts
Green Curry$24.45
Extra Spicy Curry. Eggplants, Thai Chillies, Bamboo Shoots, with Whitemeat Chicken
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
CHICKEN CURRY RICE$16.00
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Curry$3.55
Curry Rice
5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Summer Vegetable and Coconut Curry$24.00
Carrots, red and white napa cabbage, chickpeas, broccoli, cauliflower, purple bok choy, cooked sun chokes, served in our house made coconut curry with our basmati rice.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$13.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Massaman Curry$13.95
Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Green Curry - Lunch Special$10.95
Hot and light sweet authentic Thai Green Curry sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
More about Pro Thai
Green Curry to go image

SEAFOOD

Fish Cheeks

55 BOND STREET, New York

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Crab Curry to go$30.00
Southern style curry with crab meat house-made curry paste and betel leaves served with jasmine rice. Fan Favorite!! Extra spicy.
Green Curry to go$23.00
Vegan. Thai basil, red finger chili, roasted seasonal vegetables served with jasmine rice. Moderately spicy.
More about Fish Cheeks
Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

230 Vesey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
More about Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry$16.00
Japanese curry with Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken cutlet and Japanese pickles
More about Izakaya Juraku
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Sandwich$9.45
curry chicken, spinach, mayo, celery, black bean wrap
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRY SHRIMP$39.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CURRIED CAULIFLOWER + POTATO$10.00
wok seared cauliflower / coco curry / herbs
CURRIED CAULIFLOWER + POTATO LUNCH BOX$15.00
durty rice + broccoli + canned soda
CURRY SEAFOOD NOODLES
select shrimp or salmon
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
CURRY PUFF image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY PUFF$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
MASSAMAN CURRY (L)$13.00
GREEN CURRY$15.00
Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, basil, zucchini, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk.
More about Thai Hot Box

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Kung Pao Chicken

Beef Salad

Meatball Subs

Texas Burgers

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

Seafood Soup

Eel

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston