Curry in New York
New York restaurants that serve curry
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Eggplant Curry
|$19.00
ROASTED JAPANESE EGGPLANT | RALSTON FAMILY FARMS PURPLE RICE | ENGLISH PEAS | HERB SALAD| PICKLED VEGGIES | YELLOW CURRY SAUCE (V)
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Curry Chicken
|$21.00
Chicken cooked in a curry sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
|Curry Chicken Roti
|$14.95
|Curry Shrimp
|$26.00
Succulent, crispy shrimp in a curry coconut sauce
OneSeed
111 Murray Street,, New York
|CauliPower Curry
|$14.00
Cauliflower Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Carrots. Broccoli. Sweet Potatoes. Cilantro. Toasted Almonds. SAUCE: Coconut Red Curry
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Chicken Yellow Curry
|$15.00
|Curry
|$15.00
choice of coconut based curry + protein served with jasmine rice
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|L-11 Pumpkin Curry
Pumpkin, string bean, bell pepper, and basil in red curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-8 Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut green curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-9 Panang Curry
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|Sausage Curry
3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Veggie Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
|Extra Curry
|$3.55
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Curry Ramen
|$18.00
Japanese curry base, carrots, sprouts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, sweet lotus root Choose Pork, Chicken or Shiitake mushroom. Add pork katsu (+$8)
|Veggie Curry Rice
|$14.00
Japanese curry base, carrots, sprouts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, sweet lotus root, shiitake mushroom.
|Curry Rice
|$14.00
Japanese curry base, carrots, green and red peppers, onions, scallions, sweet lotus root. Choose Pork, Chicken or Shiitake mushroom. Add pork katsu (+$8)
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|D2 Steamed Baos (2) Curry Chicken
|$3.99
2 steamed curry chicken baos
|N5 Curry Chicken
|$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Vegetable Red Curry
|$24.00
|Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Curry
|$36.00
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CURRY CHICKEN
|$24.95
Chicken and vegetables in curry sauce
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Eggplant Curry
|$19.00
The Mary Lane
99 Bank Street, New York
|vadouvan curry roasted carrots
|$12.00
carrot purée, bulgarian feta, pistachio pesto, sorrel
TLK
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)
|$17.00
Choice of protein, with puffed tamaki rice, seasonal vegetables, pickled vegetable salad.
Go! Go! Curry!
567 W. 125th Street, New York
|Veggie Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Go! Go! Curry!
235 East 53rd Street, New York
|Curry Rice
5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.
Go! Go! Curry!
273 West 38th Street, New York
|Extra Curry
|$3.55
|Sausage Curry
3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Curry Rice
5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Massaman Curry Entree
|$14.95
Milder curry with coconut milk, onion, carrot, potato and peanut. Served with jasmine rice.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Yellow Thai Chicken Curry
|$24.45
Chicken, potato, onion, carrot and coconut milk in mild curry sauce. Spicy.
|Massalman Curry
|$24.45
Signature Thai Curry. Mild with Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Chicken And Roasted Peanuts
|Green Curry
|$24.45
Extra Spicy Curry. Eggplants, Thai Chillies, Bamboo Shoots, with Whitemeat Chicken
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
709 9th Ave, New york
|CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)
|$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
|SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)
|$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
|CHICKEN CURRY RICE
|$16.00
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
|Extra Curry
|$3.55
|Curry Rice
5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Summer Vegetable and Coconut Curry
|$24.00
Carrots, red and white napa cabbage, chickpeas, broccoli, cauliflower, purple bok choy, cooked sun chokes, served in our house made coconut curry with our basmati rice.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Panang Curry
|$13.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Massaman Curry
|$13.95
Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Green Curry - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Hot and light sweet authentic Thai Green Curry sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks
55 BOND STREET, New York
|Coconut Crab Curry to go
|$30.00
Southern style curry with crab meat house-made curry paste and betel leaves served with jasmine rice. Fan Favorite!! Extra spicy.
|Green Curry to go
|$23.00
Vegan. Thai basil, red finger chili, roasted seasonal vegetables served with jasmine rice. Moderately spicy.
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
230 Vesey St, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Japanese curry with Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken cutlet and Japanese pickles
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$9.45
curry chicken, spinach, mayo, celery, black bean wrap
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|CURRY SHRIMP
|$39.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|CURRIED CAULIFLOWER + POTATO
|$10.00
wok seared cauliflower / coco curry / herbs
|CURRIED CAULIFLOWER + POTATO LUNCH BOX
|$15.00
durty rice + broccoli + canned soda
|CURRY SEAFOOD NOODLES
select shrimp or salmon
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CURRY PUFF
|$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
|MASSAMAN CURRY (L)
|$13.00
|GREEN CURRY
|$15.00
Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, basil, zucchini, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk.
- 2