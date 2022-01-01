Curry chicken in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken$21.00
Chicken cooked in a curry sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
Curry Chicken Roti$14.95
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Thank You Come Again image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Yellow Curry$15.00
More about Thank You Come Again
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
C-6 Chicken Massamun Curry$16.95
Made traditional style - slow cooked chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
D2 Steamed Baos (2) Curry Chicken$3.99
2 steamed curry chicken baos
N5 Curry Chicken$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about MOKBAR
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRY CHICKEN$24.95
Chicken and vegetables in curry sauce
More about KOSHER DELUXE
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Thai Chicken Curry$24.45
Chicken, potato, onion, carrot and coconut milk in mild curry sauce. Spicy.
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
CHICKEN CURRY RICE$16.00
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

230 Vesey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
More about Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Sandwich$9.45
curry chicken, spinach, mayo, celery, black bean wrap
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY PUFF$10.00
Ground chicken with potato, onion and curry powder served with cucumber chutney sauce.
More about Yummy Thai
Chicken curry puff image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.50
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
More about Mama's Cupboard
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Rice Red Curry Chicken Pouch (2)$9.50
Sticky rice, black bean, chicken w. red curry in coconut milk wrapped in banana leaf and steam
More about Saiguette
Item pic

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banh Mi: Spicy Chicken curry$15.00
sliced chicken breast in spicy creamy curry sauce served with toasted French baguette pickled carrot, cucumber, and cilantro.
More about PLUM
Item pic

 

Jackdaw

213 Second Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry$17.00
Slow Cooked Coconut Chicken, Green Curry Sauce, Spring Onions & Thai Basil Over Steamed White Rice.
More about Jackdaw
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tonchin

13 W 36th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3865 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Cheese Chicken Wings 8PC$20.00
chicken wing, white pepper,
teriyaki sauce, parmigiano cheese, chive
More about Tonchin
Item pic

 

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Bowl$17.00
White Rice, Sweet Potato, Cheddar, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Baby Arugula & Ginger Lime Vinaigrette
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Rice Bowl (Chicken)$16.00
More about GORIN Ramen

