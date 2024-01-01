Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry goat in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve curry goat

Item pic

 

Jumieka Grand

346 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Goat$19.00
with white rice and cole slaw
Carib-Craze Curry Goat$18.00
More about Jumieka Grand
Item pic

 

Tandoor Oven - 175 East 83rd Street

175 East 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GOAT CURRY$21.00
home style curry
More about Tandoor Oven - 175 East 83rd Street

