Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry goat in
New York
/
New York
/
Curry Goat
New York restaurants that serve curry goat
Jumieka Grand
346 Lexington Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Curry Goat
$19.00
with white rice and cole slaw
Carib-Craze Curry Goat
$18.00
More about Jumieka Grand
Tandoor Oven - 175 East 83rd Street
175 East 83rd Street, New York
No reviews yet
GOAT CURRY
$21.00
home style curry
More about Tandoor Oven - 175 East 83rd Street
Browse other tasty dishes in New York
Carrot Cake
Lamb Shanks
Green Papaya Salad
Vegetable Lo Mein
Fish Curry
Cannolis
Tuna Salad
Coleslaw
Neighborhoods within New York to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(103 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(47 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(47 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
More near New York to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(19 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1042 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston