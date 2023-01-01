Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dolma in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve dolma

Item pic

 

Bodrum -

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dolma (GF) (VG)$11.95
Rice, mint, currant, pine nuts, and dill wrapped in fresh vine leaves. Served cold.
More about Bodrum -
Consumer pic

 

IRIS - 1740 Broadway

1740 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dolmas$8.00
More about IRIS - 1740 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Honey Chicken

Shrimp Tempura

Mahi Mahi

Philly Cheesesteaks

Crab Salad

Tandoori Roti

Steak Fajitas

Katsu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (113 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (692 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1763 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (339 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (966 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston