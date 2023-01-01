Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dolma in
New York
/
New York
/
Dolma
New York restaurants that serve dolma
Bodrum -
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Dolma (GF) (VG)
$11.95
Rice, mint, currant, pine nuts, and dill wrapped in fresh vine leaves. Served cold.
More about Bodrum -
IRIS - 1740 Broadway
1740 Broadway, New York
No reviews yet
Dolmas
$8.00
More about IRIS - 1740 Broadway
