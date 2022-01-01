Donburi in New York
New York restaurants that serve donburi
More about Tampopo Ramen
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Donburi Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Chicken, pork, or grilled shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice with assorted vegetable toppings, Japanese BBQ sauce, and mayo
|Mini Donburi Rice Bowl
|$9.00
Chicken, pork or shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice topped with Japanese BBQ sauce and Japanese mayo
|Mini Shiitake Donburi Rice Bowl
|$9.00
Shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice topped with Japanese BBQ sauce and Japanese mayo
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
709 9th Ave, New york
|CHASHU DONBURI ( LUNCH)
|$12.99
Braised Pork Belly slices served over rice with fried egg.
More about Tsukimi
Tsukimi
228 E 10th St, New York
|Ikura Donburi
|$38.00
*Limited 2 available per day*
House-marinated Japanese salmon roe over rice (no substitutions or special requests)
|Unagi Donburi
|$35.00
Binchotan grilled freshwater eel over rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
|Wagyu Donburi
|$85.00
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Salmon Donburi
|$28.00
Salmon sashimi, house spicy salmon tartare, and seasoned ikura salmon roe over sushi rice.
|Spicy Trio Donburi
|$22.00
Spicy salmon tartare, spicy tuna tartare, and spicy yellowtail tartare over sushi rice.
|Donburi Combo
|$15.00
Choice of
Spicy tuna or
Spicy Yellow tail
over premium sushi rice. Garnished with thinly sliced Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Gari pickles, wasabi and nori seaweed.
Served with miso soup.
More about Llama San
Llama San
359 6th Ave, New York
|TUNA DONBURI
|$26.00
AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, EGG, SESAME, NORI, HOSHIHIKARI RICE