Donburi in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve donburi

Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Donburi Rice Bowl$13.00
Chicken, pork, or grilled shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice with assorted vegetable toppings, Japanese BBQ sauce, and mayo
Mini Donburi Rice Bowl$9.00
Chicken, pork or shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice topped with Japanese BBQ sauce and Japanese mayo
Mini Shiitake Donburi Rice Bowl$9.00
Shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice topped with Japanese BBQ sauce and Japanese mayo
More about Tampopo Ramen
Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHASHU DONBURI ( LUNCH)$12.99
Braised Pork Belly slices served over rice with fried egg.
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
Ikura Donburi image

 

Tsukimi

228 E 10th St, New York

Avg 4.9 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Ikura Donburi$38.00
*Limited 2 available per day*
House-marinated Japanese salmon roe over rice (no substitutions or special requests)
Unagi Donburi$35.00
Binchotan grilled freshwater eel over rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Wagyu Donburi$85.00
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
More about Tsukimi
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Donburi$28.00
Salmon sashimi, house spicy salmon tartare, and seasoned ikura salmon roe over sushi rice.
Spicy Trio Donburi$22.00
Spicy salmon tartare, spicy tuna tartare, and spicy yellowtail tartare over sushi rice.
Donburi Combo$15.00
Choice of
Spicy tuna or
Spicy Yellow tail
over premium sushi rice. Garnished with thinly sliced Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Gari pickles, wasabi and nori seaweed.
Served with miso soup.
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Llama San image

 

Llama San

359 6th Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (4048 reviews)
TUNA DONBURI$26.00
AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, EGG, SESAME, NORI, HOSHIHIKARI RICE
More about Llama San

