Drunken noodles in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Spicy stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil leaves.
More about Thai Terminal
Drunken Noodle image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Drunken Noodle - Lunch Special$10.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Drunken Noodle$13.95
More about Pro Thai
DRUNKEN NOODLE image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
DRUNKEN NOODLE$15.00
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string bean, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Drunken Noodle$9.50
Drunken Noodle Entree$13.00
Sautéed flat noodles with basil, chili, carrots, egg, onions and bell peppers. Spicy.
More about Yummy Thai

