Drunken noodles in New York
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Spicy stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil leaves.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Drunken Noodle - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|DRUNKEN NOODLE
|$15.00
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string bean, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper.