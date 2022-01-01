Duck salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve duck salad
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SA-4 Duck Salad
|$17.95
Crispy roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, cashew nut, red onion, and scallion, in sweet and spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Thai Hot Box
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|DUCK SALAD
|$14.00
Crispy duck tossed with chili, red onion, mint, cilantro, pineapple, carrot, scallion, chili paste, tomato & cashew nut in spicy lime dressing.
More about Yummy Thai
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|DUCK SALAD
|$12.00
Topped with oven roasted duck, scallions, onions, cherry tomatoes, cashew nuts, pineapples and a delicious lime dressing.
More about Malii Gramercy
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|SA-4 Duck Salad
|$18.95
Crispy roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, cashew nut, red onion, and scallion, in sweet and spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Duck Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cashew nuts, green apple, pineapple, shallots in chili paste vinaigrette
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Crispy Duck Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cashew nuts, green apple, pineapple, carrots, shallots in chili paste