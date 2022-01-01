Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duck salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve duck salad

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SA-4 Duck Salad$17.95
Crispy roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, cashew nut, red onion, and scallion, in sweet and spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
DUCK SALAD$14.00
Crispy duck tossed with chili, red onion, mint, cilantro, pineapple, carrot, scallion, chili paste, tomato & cashew nut in spicy lime dressing.
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DUCK SALAD$12.00
Topped with oven roasted duck, scallions, onions, cherry tomatoes, cashew nuts, pineapples and a delicious lime dressing.
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
SA-4 Duck Salad$18.95
Crispy roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, cashew nut, red onion, and scallion, in sweet and spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cashew nuts, green apple, pineapple, shallots in chili paste vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Duck Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cashew nuts, green apple, pineapple, carrots, shallots in chili paste
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Duck Salad$26.95
