Dumplings in New York
New York restaurants that serve dumplings
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)
|$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
|Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)
|$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
|Pork Dumplings (Steamed)
|$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Air Fried PORK Dumpling
|$9.50
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
|Air Fried SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.50
|Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.50
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Dumpling Lab
214 E 9th St, New York
|Zucchini & Cucumber Dumpling (v) 素饺子
|$9.00
Cucumber/Zucchini/Egg/Vermicelli
|Trio Delicacies Dumpling 三鲜饺子
|$9.50
Shrimp/Pork/Chive/Dried shellfish
|Special - Truffle Dumpling 黑松露菌菇饺子
|$14.00
Black Truffle/Mushrooms/Pork/Wood Ear/Boiled
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc)
|$10.00
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
|$8.95
Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.00
6 pieces
|Gyoza Dumpling Lunch Combo
|$10.00
Served with tofu salad, seaweed salad, and steamed white rice
|Pan Fried Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.00
6 pieces
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken
|$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
|V3 Sticky Rice Dumplings (3)
|$3.99
Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce
|D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Sichuan Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings
|$16.00
|Crispy Oxtail Dumplings
|$21.00
|Pan-Fried Lamb Dumplings
|$17.95
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Dumplings
|$10.00
5 pieces of housemade ‘mandu’. Choose either beef, pork, or vegan.
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.95
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
|Steamed PORK Dumpling
|$9.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
|Premium Sushi Dumpling set
|$28.95
MOST POPULAR-----Save money when you order Set menu: Choice of Blakc Special Sushi Roll (Black Double Spicy Tuna or Black Dragon Eel or Black Spict Crab or Black Rainbow) + Dumpling (Pork or Beef or Shrimp or Vegetable)+ Miso soup
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Homemade Vegetable Dumplings
|$11.00
With Garlic Chili Oil
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Sticky Rice Dumpling 粽子(1)
|$8.00
Glutinous rice, pork, salted duck egg yolk, soy sauce, bamboo leaves
|Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)
|$9.00
Pork, egg, chili oil, oyster sauce
|Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺 (4)
|$9.00
Shrimp, lard
Kings County Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Wok Seared Long Dumplings
|$12.00
Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar
|White Broiler Chicken Dumplings
|$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Beef Dumplings
|$10.45
6 PCS
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil
|$9.00
Hand made mini pork dumplings in chili oil
|Fried Pork and Chives Dumplings
|$10.00
Fried pork and chives dumplings with chili oil on top
|Garlic Pork Dumplings
|$9.00
Pork and chives dumplings with fried garlic and chili oil on top
Dumpling N' Dips
5 St. Marks Place, New York
|Mushroom Taro Dumplings
|$5.95
|Chicken Dumplings
|$5.95
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$6.95
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Steamed Dumplings
|$6.95
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.
Fat Choy
250 Broome St, New York
|Sticky Rice Dumplings
|$7.00
Grandson style, chili crisp, cilantro, dumpling sauce, 4 pieces
The Owl's Tail
215 W 75th St, New York
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$16.00
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings, scallions, garlic soy.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CH & SH DUMPLING
|$8.00
Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|THAI DUMPLINGS
|$10.00
Dumpling skin stuffed with chicken, shiitake mushrooms and garlic.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
|$9.95
Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|Shrimp Dumpling 蝦餃
|$5.75
|Panfried Chive Dumpling 香煎韭菜餅
|$5.75
|Fried sticky rice dumpling 鹹水角
|$5.75
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP
|$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Assorted dumpling (pick any 3 Kinds)
|$8.25
|Steamed Dumpling
|$8.25
