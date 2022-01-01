Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project
Air Fried PORK Dumpling image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Air Fried PORK Dumpling$9.50
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
Air Fried SHRIMP Dumpling$9.50
Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling$9.50
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
More about Sushi & Co
Zucchini & Cucumber Dumpling (v) 素饺子 image

 

Dumpling Lab

214 E 9th St, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Zucchini & Cucumber Dumpling (v) 素饺子$9.00
Cucumber/Zucchini/Egg/Vermicelli
Trio Delicacies Dumpling 三鲜饺子$9.50
Shrimp/Pork/Chive/Dried shellfish
Special - Truffle Dumpling 黑松露菌菇饺子$14.00
Black Truffle/Mushrooms/Pork/Wood Ear/Boiled
More about Dumpling Lab
Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc) image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc)$10.00
More about Thank You Come Again
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS image

 

DOMODOMO NYC

138-140 W Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS$14.00
10 Pieces
More about DOMODOMO NYC
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings$8.95
Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings$9.00
6 pieces
Gyoza Dumpling Lunch Combo  $10.00
Served with tofu salad, seaweed salad, and steamed white rice
Pan Fried Gyoza Dumplings$9.00
6 pieces
More about Tampopo Ramen
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken image

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
V3 Sticky Rice Dumplings (3)$3.99
Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce
D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sichuan Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings$16.00
Crispy Oxtail Dumplings$21.00
Pan-Fried Lamb Dumplings$17.95
More about RedFarm
Dumplings image

 

MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings$10.00
5 pieces of housemade ‘mandu’. Choose either beef, pork, or vegan.
More about MOKBAR
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling$9.95
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Steamed PORK Dumpling$9.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Premium Sushi Dumpling set$28.95
MOST POPULAR-----Save money when you order Set menu: Choice of Blakc Special Sushi Roll (Black Double Spicy Tuna or Black Dragon Eel or Black Spict Crab or Black Rainbow) + Dumpling (Pork or Beef or Shrimp or Vegetable)+ Miso soup
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Vegetable Dumplings$11.00
With Garlic Chili Oil
More about Thyme & Tonic
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice Dumpling 粽子(1)$8.00
Glutinous rice, pork, salted duck egg yolk, soy sauce, bamboo leaves
Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)$9.00
Pork, egg, chili oil, oyster sauce
Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺 (4)$9.00
Shrimp, lard
More about Cafe China
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Dumpling$7.50
More about Sushi Nonaka
Wok Seared Long Dumplings image

 

Kings County Imperial

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wok Seared Long Dumplings$12.00
Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar
White Broiler Chicken Dumplings$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
More about Kings County Imperial
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Dumplings$10.45
6 PCS
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil$9.00
Hand made mini pork dumplings in chili oil
Fried Pork and Chives Dumplings$10.00
Fried pork and chives dumplings with chili oil on top
Garlic Pork Dumplings$9.00
Pork and chives dumplings with fried garlic and chili oil on top
More about The Tang
Main pic

 

Dumpling N' Dips

5 St. Marks Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Taro Dumplings$5.95
Chicken Dumplings$5.95
Shrimp Dumplings$6.95
More about Dumpling N' Dips
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Veggie Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Steamed)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings$6.95
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

 

Fat Choy

250 Broome St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice Dumplings$7.00
Grandson style, chili crisp, cilantro, dumpling sauce, 4 pieces
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
More about Fat Choy
The Owl's Tail image

 

The Owl's Tail

215 W 75th St, New York

Avg 4.8 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Dumplings$16.00
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings, scallions, garlic soy.
More about The Owl's Tail
CH & SH DUMPLING image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CH & SH DUMPLING$8.00
Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THAI DUMPLINGS$10.00
Dumpling skin stuffed with chicken, shiitake mushrooms and garlic.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings$9.95
Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Dumpling 蝦餃$5.75
Panfried Chive Dumpling 香煎韭菜餅$5.75
Fried sticky rice dumpling 鹹水角$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
More about Thai Diner
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted dumpling (pick any 3 Kinds)$8.25
Steamed Dumpling$8.25
More about Saiguette
Vegetable Dumplings image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
Sweet peas, carrots, spinach, cabbages and tofu bits served with sweet soy vinaigrette sauce
More about PLUM

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Veggie Rolls

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chopped Salad

Pork Dumplings

Milkshakes

Steamed Rice

Hot Chocolate

Oxtail Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston