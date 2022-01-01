Egg rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about KOSHER DELUXE
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CHINESE RIB STEAK w/rice, egg roll, veg
|$38.95
|EGG ROLL
|$6.95
Large fried savory roll filled with cabbage, carrots and chicken.
Covered with a thick crispy wrapper dipped in egg for richness.
More about West Side Wok
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Egg Roll
|$5.25
|Vegetable Egg Roll
|$4.45
More about Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew
Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew
66 Madison Ave, New York
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Side of Queso
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$12.00
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chicken Basil Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Minced chicken, chili, onion, pepper, with mustard seed dip & dry shrimp tamarind sauce