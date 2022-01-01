Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RedFarm Pastrami Egg Roll$14.00
Signature Dish
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHINESE RIB STEAK w/rice, egg roll, veg$38.95
EGG ROLL$6.95
Large fried savory roll filled with cabbage, carrots and chicken.
Covered with a thick crispy wrapper dipped in egg for richness.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll$5.25
Vegetable Egg Roll$4.45
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew

66 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
Side of Queso
More about Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew
Item pic

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$12.00
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Basil Egg Rolls$9.00
Minced chicken, chili, onion, pepper, with mustard seed dip & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
More about Spice Thai
RedFarm Pastrami Egg Roll image

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RedFarm Pastrami Egg Roll$14.00
Signature Dish
More about RedFarm
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Egg and Cheese on Roll$9.45
bacon, egg, and american cheese on a roll
More about Gracie Mews Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwiches

Crab Fried Rice

Chai Lattes

Hibiscus Tea

Beef Fried Rice

Tortilla Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston