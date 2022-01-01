Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerusalem Egg Salad (1/2lb)*$6.50
Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.35
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
Egg Salad
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Hudson
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$12.95
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
w/ avocado, bacon, sunflower seeds, parmesan & lemon olive oil dressing w/ grilled 7 grain toast
More about Westville
Item pic

 

Pickler & Co

216 East 45th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Egg Salad$6.00
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.50
More about Pickler & Co
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.70
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Chelsea
Item pic

 

Westville West

210 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville West
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich$7.95
truffle egg, tomato, lettuce, croissant
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad on Onion Bun$11.00
Mayo, Dijon, sweet pickles, arugula
More about Boris & Horton
Item pic

 

Westville Wall Street

110 Wall Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Wall Street

