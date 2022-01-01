Egg salad sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Jerusalem Egg Salad (1/2lb)*
|$6.50
|Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.35
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Egg Salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
w/ avocado, bacon, sunflower seeds, parmesan & lemon olive oil dressing w/ grilled 7 grain toast
Pickler & Co
216 East 45th St., New York
|Cup of Egg Salad
|$6.00
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Egg Salad
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.70
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Westville West
210 W 10th Street, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
truffle egg, tomato, lettuce, croissant
Boris & Horton
195 Avenue A, New York
|Egg Salad on Onion Bun
|$11.00
Mayo, Dijon, sweet pickles, arugula