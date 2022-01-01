Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
CROISSANT | SCRAMBLED EGGS | CHEDDAR CHEESE | MARINATED KALE | HARISSA AIOLI | SMASHED AVOCADO (D)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.35
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Egg Sandwich image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Two Eggs on a Bagel
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$13.50
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish & A Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, Tomato Relish, Avocado Aioli, Sprouts, Choice Of Bread Or Collard Green Wrap
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$16.00
tomato jam, bacon, & cheddar on our biscuit
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$12.95
More about KOSHER DELUXE
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Chedder cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Pickler & Co

216 East 45th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.50
More about Pickler & Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$13.00
Sunnyside Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish, Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.70
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Consumer pic

 

Zucker's Bagels - Bryant Park

1065 Sixth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$5.35
Two eggs scrambled with a bagel of your choice.
More about Zucker's Bagels - Bryant Park
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich$7.95
truffle egg, tomato, lettuce, croissant
More about ING Cafe
Egg Sandwich image

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Sandwich$4.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Veselka's Special Fried Egg Sandwich$10.00
Grilled smoked ham, gruyere, and arugula on a whole wheat brioche bun
Fried Egg with the Works Sandwich$12.00
Grilled smoked ham, red pepper, onion, baby spinach, gruyere on a whole wheat brioche bun
More about Veselka
c54d52a3-c103-4d52-9ce4-3def6bf1814a image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI DINER EGG SANDWICH$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Sai Oua Herbal Sausage, American Cheese & Thai Basil wrapped in a homemade Roti. Served with Roasted Chili Nam Jim.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Soy, Egg, Allium (in sausage and sauce), Fish, Dairy
More about Thai Diner
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$8.50
EGG SANDWICH$7.25
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH$3.95
Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant
BACON, EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH$4.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant.
More about Marie Blachère
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich^$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press
More about Irving Farm New York
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$13.50
Fried Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Bacon, Hash Brown & Spicy Mayo on A Sesame Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Our Famous Egg Sandwich$7.00
More about Coppelia
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Toast Egg And Cheese Sandwich$14.00
More about Maison Pickle
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Sandwich$7.88
select any bread/bagel/roll/wrap
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Banner pic

 

Irving Farm New York

78 West 3rd St, New York

Avg 3.7 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich^$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press
More about Irving Farm New York
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$4.00
Scrambled, Fried, or Egg Whites
Egg Sandwich$4.00
More about Certe
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg with Ham Sandwich$4.75
Egg with Bacon Sandwich$4.75
More about Perista Cafe
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Irving Farm New York

71 Irving Pl, New York

Avg 3.9 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich^$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press
More about Irving Farm New York
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Daily Provisions

103 E 19th St, New York

Avg 4.8 (6811 reviews)
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Sandwich$8.00
berkshire bacon, fried egg, american cheese
More about Daily Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Key Lime Pies

Beef Soup

Vegetable Tofu Soup

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Octopus

Ceviche

Grilled Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston