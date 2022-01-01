Egg sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
CROISSANT | SCRAMBLED EGGS | CHEDDAR CHEESE | MARINATED KALE | HARISSA AIOLI | SMASHED AVOCADO (D)
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.35
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Two Eggs on a Bagel
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish & A Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, Tomato Relish, Avocado Aioli, Sprouts, Choice Of Bread Or Collard Green Wrap
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
tomato jam, bacon, & cheddar on our biscuit
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Chedder cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Sunnyside Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish, Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.70
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
Zucker's Bagels - Bryant Park
1065 Sixth Avenue, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.35
Two eggs scrambled with a bagel of your choice.
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
truffle egg, tomato, lettuce, croissant
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Veselka's Special Fried Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled smoked ham, gruyere, and arugula on a whole wheat brioche bun
|Fried Egg with the Works Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled smoked ham, red pepper, onion, baby spinach, gruyere on a whole wheat brioche bun
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|THAI DINER EGG SANDWICH
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Sai Oua Herbal Sausage, American Cheese & Thai Basil wrapped in a homemade Roti. Served with Roasted Chili Nam Jim.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Soy, Egg, Allium (in sausage and sauce), Fish, Dairy
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$8.50
|EGG SANDWICH
|$7.25
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$3.95
Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$4.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant.
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich^
|$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Bacon, Hash Brown & Spicy Mayo on A Sesame Bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Our Famous Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Texas Toast Egg And Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.88
select any bread/bagel/roll/wrap
Irving Farm New York
78 West 3rd St, New York
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich^
|$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.00
Scrambled, Fried, or Egg Whites
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Egg with Ham Sandwich
|$4.75
|Egg with Bacon Sandwich
|$4.75
SANDWICHES
Irving Farm New York
71 Irving Pl, New York
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich^
|$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press