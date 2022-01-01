Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$14.95
Tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, baguette.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Pizza Heights

177 Wadsworth ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan.
More about Pizza Heights
Consumer pic

 

Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue

38 8th avenue, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parmigiana$29.95
More about Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
Parmigiana di Melanzane (Eggplant) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Trapizzino - Lower East Side

144 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Parmigiana di Melanzane (Eggplant)
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with roasted eggplant and tomato sauce, topped with basil oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
More about Trapizzino - Lower East Side
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Cafe Viva image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Viva

2578 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Marinara Sauce and Mozarella Cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$11.00
Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Organic Tomato Sauce & Mozarella Cheese.
More about Cafe Viva
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana Platter$18.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$13.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Only Parmigiana$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Maison Pickle
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$11.55
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.25
over Fresh Cut Spaghetti-- Uncanny Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree over Spaghetti$16.25
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

Map

Map

