Eggplant parm in New York
New York restaurants that serve eggplant parm
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Eggplant Parm
|$14.95
Tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, baguette.
Pizza Heights
177 Wadsworth ave, New York
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$12.99
Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan.
Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
38 8th avenue, New york
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$29.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Trapizzino - Lower East Side
144 Orchard Street, New York
|Parmigiana di Melanzane (Eggplant)
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with roasted eggplant and tomato sauce, topped with basil oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Viva
2578 Broadway, New York
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.00
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Marinara Sauce and Mozarella Cheese.
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Organic Tomato Sauce & Mozarella Cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Eggplant Parmigiana Platter
|$18.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Eggplant Only Parmigiana
|$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana
|$24.00
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil