Eggplant salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve eggplant salad
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Iraqi Eggplant Salad
|$17.00
*New Dish*
Roasted eggplant, hard boiled egg, hummus, purple cabbage, amba, schug, mixed greens, tomato, chickpeas and pita crostini (veg)
The Tang - 920 amsterdam ave
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Eggplant Salad
|$12.00
Chinese eggplant with garlic chili oil
Akdeniz - 43W 46th Street
43W 46th Street, New York
|Eggplant Salad
|$9.00
Char grilled smoky eggplant mixed with chopped red and green pepper, dill, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice