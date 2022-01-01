Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve eggplant salad

Kubeh image

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Iraqi Eggplant Salad$17.00
*New Dish*
Roasted eggplant, hard boiled egg, hummus, purple cabbage, amba, schug, mixed greens, tomato, chickpeas and pita crostini (veg)
More about Kubeh
Item pic

 

The Tang - 920 amsterdam ave

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Salad$12.00
Chinese eggplant with garlic chili oil
More about The Tang - 920 amsterdam ave
Main pic

 

Akdeniz - 43W 46th Street

43W 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Salad$9.00
Char grilled smoky eggplant mixed with chopped red and green pepper, dill, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice
More about Akdeniz - 43W 46th Street
Item pic

 

Tamam Falafel

1108 Lexington Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Salad$13.95
Crispy Eggplant, Romaine Lettuce, Quinoa, Chopped Cucumber, Tomato, Red Cabbage
More about Tamam Falafel

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Shrimp Scampi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Yogurt Parfaits

Chai Lattes

Crispy Duck

Shish Kebabs

Short Ribs

Gulab Jamun

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston