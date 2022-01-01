Enchiladas in New York
New York restaurants that serve enchiladas
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$24.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$28.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$24.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Rojo, Verde or Mole), crema, cortija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with Chicken pictured)
Barrio Chino
253 Broome Street, NY
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$24.00
Chef’s mother’s secret recipe, corn tortillas, stuffed w/ shredded chicken, queso fresco, crema Mexicana,
onion, lettuce, served with black beans, queso fresco & avocado slices
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Enchilada Suizas
|$17.00
muenster cheese, rice, black beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, salsa verde
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_
|$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
|Enchilada Trio
|$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
|Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_
|$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Enchilada
|$23.00
Chicken With Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Verde, Crema, Avocado
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Enchiladas De Pollo En Mole
|$22.00
Two rolled tortillas filled with chicken, Oaxacan mole negro, queso & crema fresca, topped with radish and red onion
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$22.00
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$22.00
Vegetables, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$20.00
Cheese, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
|Enchiladas Borrachas
|$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$23.95
Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.
|Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño
|$25.95
Soft corn tortillas filled with braised chicken topped with a stone ground axacan black mole, chopped onions, cream, queso fresco, cilantro and sesame seeds.
|Enchiladas Vegetarianas
|$22.95
Soft corn tortillas filled with carrots, zucchini, corn kernels, pickled jalapenos and Chihuahua cheese; topped with choice of tomatillo serrano sauce or roasted tomato habanero sauce, cream, queso fresco and cilantro.
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Seasonal Enchiladas
|$19.00
Spinach, mushroom, onions, vegan cheese and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$34.00
Stuffed chicken tortillas smothered in salsa verde, side of tomato rice and beans
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Bacalao Seafood Enchilada
|$26.00
Flaked salt cod, and shrimp folded into gently mashed potatoes that is then rolled in our very own tortilleria nixtamal flour tortillas. 3 of these enchiladas are then plated with Mole Amarillo draped
over them and then finished with a salad of shaved lettuce serrano chilies, spring onions, watermelon radish tossed in jalapeno vinaigrette.
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Enchiladas (2)
|$20.00
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas De Mole Poblano (3)
|$28.00
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. CONTAINS NUTS.
|Two enchiladas
|$17.00
Toloache
251 West 50th St, New York
|Enchiladas Borrachas
|$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
|Enchiladas Vegetarianas
|$21.00
Vegetables, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
|Enchiladas de Queso
|$20.00
Mexican cheeses, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Enchiladas Vegetarianas
|$22.00
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$22.00
Canyon Road
1470 1st Avenue, New York
|Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Peppers & Mushroom Enchilada
|$18.50
with salsa pipian
