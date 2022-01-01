Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Shrimp Enchiladas$28.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Cheese Enchiladas$24.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Rojo, Verde or Mole), crema, cortija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with Chicken pictured)
Barrio Chino image

 

Barrio Chino

253 Broome Street, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas de Mole$24.00
Chef’s mother’s secret recipe, corn tortillas, stuffed w/ shredded chicken, queso fresco, crema Mexicana,
onion, lettuce, served with black beans, queso fresco & avocado slices
Item pic

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Suizas$17.00
muenster cheese, rice, black beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, salsa verde
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Enchilada Trio$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada$23.00
Chicken With Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Verde, Crema, Avocado
Item pic

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas De Pollo En Mole$22.00
Two rolled tortillas filled with chicken, Oaxacan mole negro, queso & crema fresca, topped with radish and red onion
Veggie Enchiladas$22.00
Enchiladas Borrachas image

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Enchiladas$22.00
Vegetables, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Cheese Enchiladas$20.00
Cheese, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$23.95
Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.
Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño$25.95
Soft corn tortillas filled with braised chicken topped with a stone ground axacan black mole, chopped onions, cream, queso fresco, cilantro and sesame seeds.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas$22.95
Soft corn tortillas filled with carrots, zucchini, corn kernels, pickled jalapenos and Chihuahua cheese; topped with choice of tomatillo serrano sauce or roasted tomato habanero sauce, cream, queso fresco and cilantro.
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Enchiladas$19.00
Spinach, mushroom, onions, vegan cheese and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chicken Enchiladas$34.00
Stuffed chicken tortillas smothered in salsa verde, side of tomato rice and beans
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacalao Seafood Enchilada$26.00
Flaked salt cod, and shrimp folded into gently mashed potatoes that is then rolled in our very own tortilleria nixtamal flour tortillas. 3 of these enchiladas are then plated with Mole Amarillo draped
over them and then finished with a salad of shaved lettuce serrano chilies, spring onions, watermelon radish tossed in jalapeno vinaigrette.
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas (2)$20.00
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano (3)$28.00
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. CONTAINS NUTS.
Two enchiladas$17.00
Enchiladas Borrachas image

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas$21.00
Vegetables, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
Enchiladas de Queso$20.00
Mexican cheeses, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Enchilada Trio$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Vegetarianas$22.00
Enchiladas Suizas$22.00
Canyon Road image

 

Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Peppers & Mushroom Enchilada$18.50
with salsa pipian
Frida Midtown image

 

Frida Midtown

214 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
ENCHILADAS$26.00
Item pic

 

Sabor a México 1

1744 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Suizas$21.00
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Enchilada Trio$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
Consumer pic

 

Cascalote

2126 2nd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Las Enchiladas$18.00
