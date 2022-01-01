Enchiladas in New York

Flaked salt cod, and shrimp folded into gently mashed potatoes that is then rolled in our very own tortilleria nixtamal flour tortillas. 3 of these enchiladas are then plated with Mole Amarillo draped

over them and then finished with a salad of shaved lettuce serrano chilies, spring onions, watermelon radish tossed in jalapeno vinaigrette.

