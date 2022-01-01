Fajitas in New York
New York restaurants that serve fajitas
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Steak Fajitas
|$27.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Spinach & Mushroom Fajitas
|$24.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$29.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|GRILL CHICKEN FAJITA W/DRINK
|$18.95
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP WITH GRILLED VEGGIES AND FAJITA SAUCE.
YOUR CHOICE OF DRINK
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Fajitas
|$22.00
Onion, Bell Peppers, Crema, Guacamole, Pico, Chihuahua Cheese
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Veggie Fajita Platter
|$26.00
Served on sizzling platter with peppers, and onions, side of tomato rice & cowboy beans, housemade tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Platter
|$34.00
Served on sizzling platter with peppers, and onions, side of tomato rice & cowboy beans, housemade tortillas.
|Ribeye Fajita Platter
|$46.00
Served on sizzling platter with peppers, and onions, side of tomato rice & cowboy beans, housemade tortillas.
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken Fajita
|$26.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
|Grilled Shrimp Fajita
|$29.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
|Grilled Steak Fajita
|$29.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.