Falafel pitas in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Item pic

 

Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side

654 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel In A Pita$10.99
Hummus, Tehini and Israeli Salad
More about Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side
Item pic

FALAFEL

ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food - Chelsea NYC

232 7th Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Pita$10.95
Falafel with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, shredded lettuce, and tahini sesame sauce
More about ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food - Chelsea NYC
Falafel Pita image

 

Tamam Falafel

1108 Lexington Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Pita$12.50
Crispy Patties Made Ground Chickpeas / Garlic / Mixed Herbs / Israeli Salad / Pickles / Tahini / Zhuge / Amba Sauce
More about Tamam Falafel
Falafel Pita image

 

Miznon - The Hugh

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Burger$16.00
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy
More about Miznon - The Hugh
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel in Pita$18.00
Tahini, Israeli salad, hummus, spiced pickles, pita, fries.
Falafel in Pita.$18.00
Tahini, Israeli salad, hummus, spiced pickles, pita, herb fries.
More about Friedman's - Herald Square
Item pic

 

Shawarma Shabazi - 668B Amsterdam Avenue

668B Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FALAFEL PITA$11.50
More about Shawarma Shabazi - 668B Amsterdam Avenue

