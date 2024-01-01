Falafel pitas in New York
New York restaurants that serve falafel pitas
Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side
654 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Falafel In A Pita
|$10.99
Hummus, Tehini and Israeli Salad
FALAFEL
ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food - Chelsea NYC
232 7th Ave, New York
|Falafel Pita
|$10.95
Falafel with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, shredded lettuce, and tahini sesame sauce
Tamam Falafel
1108 Lexington Avenue, NY
|Falafel Pita
|$12.50
Crispy Patties Made Ground Chickpeas / Garlic / Mixed Herbs / Israeli Salad / Pickles / Tahini / Zhuge / Amba Sauce
Miznon - The Hugh
601 Lexington Ave, New York
|Falafel Burger
|$16.00
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy
Friedman's - Herald Square
132 west 31 street, New York
|Falafel in Pita
|$18.00
Tahini, Israeli salad, hummus, spiced pickles, pita, fries.
