Falafel sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
NAYA Mezze & Grill
1057 2nd Avenue, New York
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.00
Fried Chickpea Croquette · Tomato · Parsley · Pickled Turnips & Tahini Sauce
Akdeniz - 43W 46th Street
43W 46th Street, New York
|Falafel Sandwich
|$10.00
Yasouvlaki - Greek cuisine
1568 3rd Ave, New York
|Falafel Sandwich
|$11.00
Falafels - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Tzatziki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita