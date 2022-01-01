Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Item pic

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL

NAYA Mezze & Grill

1057 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (2788 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Sandwich$9.00
Fried Chickpea Croquette · Tomato · Parsley · Pickled Turnips & Tahini Sauce
Falafel Sandwich$9.00
Fried Chickpea Croquette · Tomato · Parsley · Pickled Turnips & Tahini Sauce
More about NAYA Mezze & Grill
Main pic

 

Akdeniz - 43W 46th Street

43W 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$10.00
More about Akdeniz - 43W 46th Street
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel hummus sandwich$17.00
More about The Horny Ram
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki - Greek cuisine

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Sandwich$11.00
Falafels - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Tzatziki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita
More about Yasouvlaki - Greek cuisine
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Fava Falafel Sandwich$14.05
Black Bean Puree, Hummus, Grilled Flatbread, Chopped Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

