Falafel wraps in New York
New York restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Little River - Little River
450 E 29th Street, 2nd Floor, New York
|Mediterranean Falafel Wrap
|$16.00
tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions
Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side
654 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Onion & Hummus
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Falafel Wrap
|$19.00
Chickpea falafel, hummus, tomato, avocado, lettuce, sprouts, tangy tahini dressing wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla, served with a side house salad and tahini sauce.
Manhattanville Market - 3227 Broadway
3227 Broadway, New York
|Falafel Wrap
|$14.00
Falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, and sauce wrapped in flatbread. Served with side of tabouleh