Falafel wraps in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Main pic

 

Little River - Little River

450 E 29th Street, 2nd Floor, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Falafel Wrap$16.00
tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions
More about Little River - Little River
Item pic

 

Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side

654 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Onion & Hummus
More about Holy Schnitzel - Upper West Side
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Wrap$19.00
Chickpea falafel, hummus, tomato, avocado, lettuce, sprouts, tangy tahini dressing wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla, served with a side house salad and tahini sauce.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Item pic

 

Manhattanville Market - 3227 Broadway

3227 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$14.00
Falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, and sauce wrapped in flatbread. Served with side of tabouleh
More about Manhattanville Market - 3227 Broadway
Item pic

 

EONS Greek Food For Life - 2nd Ave

633 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CYO Wrap Baked Falafel$12.95
Create Your Own wrap with baked Falafel!
More about EONS Greek Food For Life - 2nd Ave

