Fish and chips in New York
New York restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Dublin Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Battered Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Tartare Sauce, Lemon Wedge, Mushy peas
More about Seamore's
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about pesce lulu
pesce lulu
601 Lexington Ave, NYC
|fish + chips
|$15.40
wild alasken cod beer battered :: french fries + chipotle mayo
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|SPECIAL - Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Hand battered fish served with house fries tartar sauce and lemon.
More about The Chippery - NYC
The Chippery - NYC
85 1st Avenue, New York
|Double Fish & Chips!
|$14.75
Double Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!
|Wild Caught Cod Fish & Chips
|$18.25
Freshly Caught Cod Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!
|Single Fish & Chips!
|$12.00
Single Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!
More about Cafeteria
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Fish N Chips
|$28.00
beer battered cod, lemon caper tartar sauce, jicama slaw, salt + vinegar chips
More about Pier i Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Fish 'n Chips
|$17.00
crispy beer-battered haddock, crunchy cole slaw, tartar sauce, old bay french fries
More about Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
633 Third Avenue, New York
|Docks Fish + Chips
|$29.00
atlantic cod, house cut french fries, cole slaw
More about Seamore's
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Miznon
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Fish 'N' Chips
|$15.50
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|FISH & CHIPS DINNER
|$23.00
Potato chips, lemon aioli, mixed greens.
More about Seamore's
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Frying Pan NYC
Frying Pan NYC
207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York
|Fish 'N Chips
|$18.00
beer battered haddock, malt vinegar powder, crunchy cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon, old bay fries (we use canola oil for all of our fried items)
More about Empire Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Fish & Chips
|$30.00
beer battered cod, lemon caper tartar sauce, slaw, herb fries