Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dublin Fish & Chips$19.00
Battered Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Tartare Sauce, Lemon Wedge, Mushy peas
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Fish & Chips image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

pesce lulu

601 Lexington Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
fish + chips$15.40
wild alasken cod beer battered :: french fries + chipotle mayo
More about pesce lulu
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Fish and Chips$18.00
Hand battered fish served with house fries tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$24.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Item pic

 

The Chippery - NYC

85 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Double Fish & Chips!$14.75
Double Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!
Wild Caught Cod Fish & Chips$18.25
Freshly Caught Cod Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!
Single Fish & Chips!$12.00
Single Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!
More about The Chippery - NYC
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N Chips Pita$15.50
More about Miznon
Cafeteria image

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Fish N Chips$28.00
beer battered cod, lemon caper tartar sauce, jicama slaw, salt + vinegar chips
More about Cafeteria
181249d2-51be-4501-91e9-8f7a124346b9 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish 'n Chips$17.00
crispy beer-battered haddock, crunchy cole slaw, tartar sauce, old bay french fries
More about Pier i Cafe
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$29.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

633 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Docks Fish + Chips$29.00
atlantic cod, house cut french fries, cole slaw
More about Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
Fish & Chips image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Seamore's
Miznon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Fish 'N' Chips$15.50
More about Miznon
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS DINNER$23.00
Potato chips, lemon aioli, mixed greens.
More about The Viand
Fish & Chips image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Seamore's
Fish 'N Chips image

 

Frying Pan NYC

207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Fish 'N Chips$18.00
beer battered haddock, malt vinegar powder, crunchy cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon, old bay fries (we use canola oil for all of our fried items)
More about Frying Pan NYC
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$30.00
beer battered cod, lemon caper tartar sauce, slaw, herb fries
More about Empire Diner
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

254 W 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$21.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

367 3rd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$23.00
More about Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Salmon Burgers

Jalapeno Poppers

Souvlaki

Salmon Salad

Mapo Tofu

Cheese Pizza

Pork Chops

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston