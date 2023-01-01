Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish burritos in
New York
/
New York
/
Fish Burritos
New York restaurants that serve fish burritos
Sabor A Mexico
1744 1st Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Fish Burrito
$17.00
Tilapia.
More about Sabor A Mexico
Jumieka NYC
601 LEXINGTON AVE, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Jerkito Burritos w/ Fish
$16.00
More about Jumieka NYC
Browse other tasty dishes in New York
Burritos
Fried Ice Cream
Shrimp Tacos
Potstickers
Beef Broccoli
Stew
Chicken Burritos
Salad Rolls
Neighborhoods within New York to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(115 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(59 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
More near New York to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(584 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(214 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston