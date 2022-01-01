Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
More about Seamore's
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$19.00
catch of the day, arugula, pickled fennel, red onion, and dill caper mayo
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH FILLET SANDWICH/ WRAP$16.95
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$30.00
Coleslaw, Tartar, Onion, Tomato. Served with Fries
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$15.00
2 Crispy Pieces of Beer Batter Cod topped with Tartar Sauce, American Cheese and Shredded Lettuce. Served on Thick As Hell Texas Toast.
More about Harlem Public
Item pic

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fish Sandwich$19.00
crispy barramundi, shredded romaine lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, tartare sauce served on a brioche bun
More about The Horny Ram
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$15.00
2 Crispy Pieces of Beer Batter Cod topped with Tartar Sauce, American Cheese and Shredded Lettuce. Served on Thick As Hell Texas Toast.
More about HP at Northend
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fish Sandwich$12.00
More about Saiguette
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
More about Seamore's
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine

