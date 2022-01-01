Fish sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
catch of the day, arugula, pickled fennel, red onion, and dill caper mayo
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Fish Sandwich
|$30.00
Coleslaw, Tartar, Onion, Tomato. Served with Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
2 Crispy Pieces of Beer Batter Cod topped with Tartar Sauce, American Cheese and Shredded Lettuce. Served on Thick As Hell Texas Toast.
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Hot Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
crispy barramundi, shredded romaine lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, tartare sauce served on a brioche bun
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
2 Crispy Pieces of Beer Batter Cod topped with Tartar Sauce, American Cheese and Shredded Lettuce. Served on Thick As Hell Texas Toast.
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce