Fish tacos in New York
New York restaurants that serve fish tacos
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$29.00
Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Baja Battered Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Fish Taco
|$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$22.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
Model Battered Cod, With Pickled Cabbage And Chipotle Mayo
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Blackened Cod, corn tortilla, citrus fennal slaw, Tomatillo Salsa, Sriracha aioli, and Cilantro
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|2 Pc Fish Taco
|$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, flour tortilla
|3 Pc Fish Taco
|$21.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, flour tortilla
|Lunch Fish Tacos
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|FISH TACOS
|$12.00
two tacos/pico/pineapple salsa/cotija cheeese/ pom pom sauce/avo
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Seamore's
390 Broome S, New Yor
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Blackened cat fish, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$15.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexicoma
1633 2ND AVE., New York
|Baja Fish Taco
|$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
FRENCH FRIES
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Avocado cream, Red Cabbage, Mango
& Cucumber Salsa
MAKANA
161 W. 106th Street, New York
|Fish Taco
|$10.95
Panko crusted white fish, Hawaiian slaw, maui onion, wasabi aji sauce.
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Sabor a México 1
1744 1st Avenue, New York
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$20.00
Soft corn tortilla topped with lettuce, pico de gallo. Avocado, and creamy chipotle sauce.
Vida Verde
248 West 55th Street, New York
|CRISPY FISH TACOS
|$17.00
Breaded Market Fish, Black Bean Puree, Mexican Crema, Cabbage, Smokey Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
Crave Fishbar - UWS
428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York
|Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Selina Chelsea
518 W 27th Street, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00