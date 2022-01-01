Fish tacos in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve fish tacos

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$29.00
Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas
More about Santa Fe
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Battered Fish Tacos$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Fish Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
More about Los Mariscos
Fish Tacos image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$22.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
More about Friedman's
Fish Tacos (3) image

TAPAS

Verlaine

110 Rivington St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2458 reviews)
Delivery
Fish Tacos (3)$12.00
More about Verlaine
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$19.00
Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$5.00
Model Battered Cod, With Pickled Cabbage And Chipotle Mayo
More about Conmigo
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$19.00
Blackened Cod, corn tortilla, citrus fennal slaw, Tomatillo Salsa, Sriracha aioli, and Cilantro
More about Friedmans West
Fish Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
More about Harlem Public
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Pc Fish Taco$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, flour tortilla
3 Pc Fish Taco$21.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, flour tortilla
Lunch Fish Tacos
More about Anejo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH TACOS$12.00
two tacos/pico/pineapple salsa/cotija cheeese/ pom pom sauce/avo
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Tuttles image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tuttles

735 2nd, New York

Avg 3.9 (393 reviews)
Fish Tacos$14.25
More about Tuttles
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Fish Tacos image

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
More about HP at Northend
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Seamore's

390 Broome S, New Yor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Fish Tacos image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$20.00
Blackened cat fish, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)$15.00
More about Coppelia
Mexicoma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicoma

1633 2ND AVE., New York

Avg 3.4 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
More about Mexicoma
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.00
Avocado cream, Red Cabbage, Mango
& Cucumber Salsa
More about Ellington in the Park
MAKANA image

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$10.95
Panko crusted white fish, Hawaiian slaw, maui onion, wasabi aji sauce.
More about MAKANA
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Sabor a México 1

1744 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos (3)$20.00
Soft corn tortilla topped with lettuce, pico de gallo. Avocado, and creamy chipotle sauce.
More about Sabor a México 1
The Taco Shop image

 

The Taco Shop

166 W 4th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco
More about The Taco Shop
Vida Verde image

 

Vida Verde

248 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1989 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY FISH TACOS$17.00
Breaded Market Fish, Black Bean Puree, Mexican Crema, Cabbage, Smokey Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
More about Vida Verde
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS
Restaurant banner

 

Selina Chelsea

518 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Selina Chelsea

Map

Map

