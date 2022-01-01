Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$11.00
light almond flavored custard served with whipped cream, garnished with strawberry
More about Santa Fe
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea

259 w. 19th street, New York

Avg 4.2 (5058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan.$9.00
More about Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$7.00
Caramel custard, luxardo cherry, and chocolate straw
More about Cuba
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side image

 

Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side

1746 First Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$8.00
homemade peruvian caramel custard
More about Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$7.00
More about Rosa Mexicano
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$10.00
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Item pic

 

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan$2.00
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
La Esquina - Upper East Side image

TACOS

La Esquina - Upper East Side

1402 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Flan$9.00
More about La Esquina - Upper East Side
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Flan$7.00
More about Yummy Thai
Flan image

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan$3.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Item pic

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan$7.00
Traditional Spanish caramelized egg custard inspired by José Andrés' mother's recipe
More about Mercado
La Esquina - Midtown image

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Flan$9.00
More about La Esquina - Midtown
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$4.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$10.00
More about Toloache
CHIRP image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIRP

369 W 34th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$6.00
More about CHIRP
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$7.00
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$8.00
More about Coppelia
Banner pic

 

Pio Pio 7 - Kips Bay

210 East 34th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$8.00
homemade peruvian caramel custard
More about Pio Pio 7 - Kips Bay
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$4.00
Flan$4.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$7.00
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cachapas y Mas

107 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
Flan$4.50
More about Cachapas y Mas
Restaurant banner

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Argentino

57 7th Avenue S, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan con Dulce de Leche$11.90
Caramel Flan
More about Sabor Argentino
Item pic

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Flan Patissier$49.00
serves 6-8
vanilla flan patissier
sweet crust
vanilla baked custard like in France!
More about Barachou

