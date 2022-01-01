Flan in New York
New York restaurants that serve flan
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Flan
|$11.00
light almond flavored custard served with whipped cream, garnished with strawberry
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
259 w. 19th street, New York
|Flan.
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cuba
222 Thompson Street, New York
|Flan
|$7.00
Caramel custard, luxardo cherry, and chocolate straw
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
1746 First Ave, New York
|Flan
|$8.00
homemade peruvian caramel custard
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Flan
|$4.00
TACOS
La Esquina - Upper East Side
1402 2nd Ave, New York
|Coconut Flan
|$9.00
Mercado
501 West 30th Street, New York
|Flan
|$7.00
Traditional Spanish caramelized egg custard inspired by José Andrés' mother's recipe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Flan
|$8.00
Pio Pio 7 - Kips Bay
210 East 34th St, New York
|Flan
|$8.00
homemade peruvian caramel custard
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Flan
|$7.00
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cachapas y Mas
107 Dyckman St, New York
|Flan
|$4.50
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sabor Argentino
57 7th Avenue S, New York
|Flan con Dulce de Leche
|$11.90
Caramel Flan