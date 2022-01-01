Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$6.95
seasoned with salt and Greek oregano
More about Greek Xpress
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Dusted French Fries Side$7.00
More about Santa Fe
Main pic

 

HITW FiDi

15 Cliff Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
More about HITW FiDi
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries 8oz$4.95
Fried in canola oil.
More about Poulette Midtown East
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$8.00
More about The Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station

383 West 31st Street, Stall #31, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.74
More about Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side image

 

Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side

1746 First Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$7.00
french fries
More about Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$6.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

pesce lulu

601 Lexington Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
french fries$6.90
More about pesce lulu
Banner pic

 

Farinella - Columbus Circle

1792 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.00
More about Farinella - Columbus Circle
FRENCH FRIES image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH FRIES$5.95
Hand cut potatoes fried to perfection served crispy and delicious.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
SUGAR BAR image

 

SUGAR BAR

254 West 72nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Cut French Fries$6.00
More about SUGAR BAR
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$5.50
More about Thyme & Tonic
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.95
Fried in canola oil.
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
French Fries image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.49
Hand-cut potatoes cooked in beef tallow.
More about Bobwhite Counter
Item pic

 

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic French Fries$5.50
More about Pier i Cafe
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$10.00
French Fries$9.00
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Bodrum image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$6.00
More about Bodrum
02 - HITW Murray Hill image

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
More about HITW Murray Hill
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$9.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville East

173 Avenue A, New York

Avg 4.5 (4682 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
More about Westville East
French Fries image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$8.00
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
La Bonne Soupe image

 

La Bonne Soupe

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
More about La Bonne Soupe
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$12.00
French Fries$12.00
French Fries$8.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French fries$7.50
More about Arco Cafe

