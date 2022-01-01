French fries in New York
New York restaurants that serve french fries
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|French Fries
|$6.95
seasoned with salt and Greek oregano
More about Santa Fe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chile Dusted French Fries Side
|$7.00
More about Poulette Midtown East
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|French Fries 8oz
|$4.95
Fried in canola oil.
More about Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
383 West 31st Street, Stall #31, New York
|French Fries
|$5.74
More about Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
1746 First Ave, New York
|French Fries
|$7.00
french fries
More about Farinella - Columbus Circle
Farinella - Columbus Circle
1792 Broadway, New York
|French Fries
|$5.00
More about KOSHER DELUXE
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|FRENCH FRIES
|$5.95
Hand cut potatoes fried to perfection served crispy and delicious.
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|French Fries
|$4.95
Fried in canola oil.
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|French Fries
|$6.00
More about Bobwhite Counter
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|French Fries
|$3.49
Hand-cut potatoes cooked in beef tallow.
More about Pier i Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Classic French Fries
|$5.50
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|French Fries
|$10.00
|French Fries
|$9.00
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|FRENCH FRIES
|$5.00
More about Westville East
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville East
173 Avenue A, New York
|French Fries
|$7.00
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|French Fries
|$8.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|French Fries
|$12.00
|French Fries
|$12.00
|French Fries
|$8.00
- 2
1