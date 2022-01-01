French onion soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve french onion soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|French Onion Soup
|$9.00
Served with gruyere cheese.
La Bonne Soupe
48 W 55th Street, New York
|French Onion Soup
|$16.00
Caramelized onions in beef stock with croutons & melted gruyére
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|French Onion Soup Au Gratin
|$12.00
Toasted Baguette, Gruyere
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|French Onion Soup
|$12.00