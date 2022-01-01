Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve french onion soup

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$9.00
Served with gruyere cheese.
More about Hill and Bay
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$10.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Bonne Soupe

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$16.00
Caramelized onions in beef stock with croutons & melted gruyére
More about La Bonne Soupe
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup Au Gratin$12.00
French Onion Soup Au Gratin$12.00
Toasted Baguette, Gruyere
More about Maison Pickle
Mansion Restaurant image

 

Mansion Restaurant

1634 York Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup
More about Mansion Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$12.00
More about French Roast
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$10.50
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Our French Onion Soup image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Bistro

120 West 55th St., New York

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Delivery
Our French Onion Soup$18.00
Sourdough Croutons, Trois Fromages
Make it Royale! (Add Beef Short Rib) +$9
More about Quality Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Katsu Curry

Chili

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Drunken Noodles

Mango Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Mapo Tofu

T Bone Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston