French toast in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve french toast

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$10.95
with maple syrup and fresh strawberries
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Challah French Toast Sticks$13.00
Coated in Shredded Coconut with Coffee Caramel Sauce and Vanilla Coconut Custard
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brioche French Toast$12.00
Brioche French Toast$12.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Berry French Toast$18.00
Berry compote Vermont Maple syrup.
More about Friedman's
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Chai French Toast$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$17.00
Chocolate sauce, Vermont Maple syrup.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$16.00
Frangipane Crusted Brioche, Roasted Seasonal Fruit, Toasted Almonds, Star Anise Infused Vermont Maple Syrup.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$16.00
Challah bread, berry compote.
More about Friedmans West
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Hazelnut French Toast$15.00
Gluten free bread topped with homemade chocolate hazelnut spread and caramelized bananas.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
La Bonne Soupe image

 

La Bonne Soupe

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$18.00
More about La Bonne Soupe
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Biscuit French Toast$17.00
With Fresh Cut Strawberries and Powdered Sugar
Biscuit French Toast$17.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast Breakfast$4.50
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Challah French Toast$13.00
More about Veselka
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI TEA BABKA FRENCH TOAST$15.00
Homemade Thai Tea Babka French Toast with Thai Tea Butter & Salty Condensed Milk Syrup.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Egg, Dairy
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Babka French Toast$19.00
Gluten Free French Toast$16.00
Berry French Toast$16.00
Brioche bread, berry compote, Vermont maple syrup
More about Friedman's
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Babka French Toast$15.00
Choose between our Chocolate Babka French Toast (served with sour cream and fresh strawberries) or our Cinnamon Babka French Toast (served with housemade apple compote, candied walnuts, and creme fraiche). Please note that these do not come with maple syrup, and we do not have maple syrup. These french toasts are rich and flavorful with the included toppings!
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Amy Fontaine’s

922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed French Toast$16.00
More about Amy Fontaine’s
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Toast$8.00
Side French Toast$8.00
More about Maison Pickle
Item pic

 

Friend of a Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRENCH TOAST$18.00
Made with fresh brioche
More about Friend of a Farmer
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brioche French Toast$12.60
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Item pic

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$18.00
Fresh fruit, berry compote, Vermont maple syrup.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake French Toast$8.00
Challah, Cheesecake Filling, Fresh Strawberries & Vermont Maple Syrup
French Toast$6.70
More about Certe
French Toast image

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$19.00
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Restaurant banner

 

Cassava House

2270 1 avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST$8.00
More about Cassava House
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Challah French Toast with Meat$9.50
Your Choice of Meat: Bacon, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Pork Sausage Patty, Sliced Turkey, Corned Beef Hash.
Challah French Toast Platter$6.75
Challah French Toast
Challah French Toast with 2 Eggs & Meat$10.50
Your Choice of Egg Style & Meat: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Corned Beef Hash or Turkey Sausage.
More about Perista Cafe

