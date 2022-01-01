French toast in New York
New York restaurants that serve french toast
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|French Toast
|$10.95
with maple syrup and fresh strawberries
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Coconut Challah French Toast Sticks
|$13.00
Coated in Shredded Coconut with Coffee Caramel Sauce and Vanilla Coconut Custard
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Berry French Toast
|$18.00
Berry compote Vermont Maple syrup.
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Chai French Toast
|$16.00
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|French Toast
|$17.00
Chocolate sauce, Vermont Maple syrup.
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|French Toast
|$16.00
Frangipane Crusted Brioche, Roasted Seasonal Fruit, Toasted Almonds, Star Anise Infused Vermont Maple Syrup.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|French Toast
|$16.00
Challah bread, berry compote.
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Chocolate Hazelnut French Toast
|$15.00
Gluten free bread topped with homemade chocolate hazelnut spread and caramelized bananas.
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Biscuit French Toast
|$17.00
With Fresh Cut Strawberries and Powdered Sugar
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|French Toast Breakfast
|$4.50
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Challah French Toast
|$13.00
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|THAI TEA BABKA FRENCH TOAST
|$15.00
Homemade Thai Tea Babka French Toast with Thai Tea Butter & Salty Condensed Milk Syrup.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Egg, Dairy
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST
|$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Babka French Toast
|$19.00
|Gluten Free French Toast
|$16.00
|Berry French Toast
|$16.00
Brioche bread, berry compote, Vermont maple syrup
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Babka French Toast
|$15.00
Choose between our Chocolate Babka French Toast (served with sour cream and fresh strawberries) or our Cinnamon Babka French Toast (served with housemade apple compote, candied walnuts, and creme fraiche). Please note that these do not come with maple syrup, and we do not have maple syrup. These french toasts are rich and flavorful with the included toppings!
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Side French Toast
|$8.00
Friend of a Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|FRENCH TOAST
|$18.00
Made with fresh brioche
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
|Berry French Toast
|$18.00
Fresh fruit, berry compote, Vermont maple syrup.
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Cheesecake French Toast
|$8.00
Challah, Cheesecake Filling, Fresh Strawberries & Vermont Maple Syrup
|French Toast
|$6.70
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
|French Toast
|$19.00
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Challah French Toast with Meat
|$9.50
Your Choice of Meat: Bacon, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Pork Sausage Patty, Sliced Turkey, Corned Beef Hash.
|Challah French Toast Platter
|$6.75
Challah French Toast
|Challah French Toast with 2 Eggs & Meat
|$10.50
Your Choice of Egg Style & Meat: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Corned Beef Hash or Turkey Sausage.