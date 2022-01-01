Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

HITW FiDi

15 Cliff Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken (gluten free), cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries (The bun is not GF)
More about HITW FiDi
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken sandwich and 1 side$12.50
Fried Chicken sandwich$13.50
Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce on a brioche bread
More about Poulette Midtown East
BK★JANI image

 

BK★JANI

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about BK★JANI
Item pic

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickles, spicy mayo, coleslaw, sesame seed bun
More about Dudleys
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about The Restaurant
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Brookfield Place 225 Liberty Street, New York

Avg 4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1492 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Deep Fried Panko Breaded Chicken Topped with Chipotle Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing, Side of Fries or Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Tanner Smith's image

GRILL

Tanner Smith's

204 W 55th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Tanner Smith's
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
More about Friedman's
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

75 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 4.3 (1684 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried chicken sandwich and 1 side$12.50
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

HITW Flatiron

37 W 24th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken (gluten free), cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries (The bun is not GF)
More about HITW Flatiron
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
jalapeño cilantro slaw, spicy mayo, ciabatta, wedge cut fries
More about The Horny Ram
Item pic

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken (gluten free), cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries (The bun is not GF)
More about HITW Murray Hill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
with Nam Pirk Noom (Green Chili Relish), Lettuce, Cucumber & Mayo on Seeded Bun.
ALLERGENS: Seeds (Bun), Fish & Shellfish (Nam Prik Noom)
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
with Nam Pirk Noom (Green Chili Relish), Lettuce, Cucumber & Mayo on Seeded Bun.
ALLERGENS:
Gluten
Egg
Dairy
Seeds (sesame seeds in bun)
Nam Prik Noom Allergens:
Shellfish
Cilantro
Allium
Fish
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
More about The Viand
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken cutlet Sandwich$11.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
More about Saiguette
Honey Butter Fried Chicken image

HAMBURGERS

BB’s

53 Little West 12th St, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken dipped in garlic honey butter. Served with coleslaw and pickles on a sesame Martin's roll & a side of fries
More about BB’s
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich$22.00
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich$22.00
Lunch Special, comes with fries and your choice of a drink
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Frying Pan NYC

207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
4oz breaded chicken breast, fruit-punch kool-icle slices, house-made ranch, shredded lettuce, burger roll
More about Frying Pan NYC
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

PURE GRIT BBQ

36 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Daring Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Served open-faced. Battered and fried Daring chicken drizzled in hot maple with pickles, pickled red onion, coleslaw, and BBQ ranch.
More about PURE GRIT BBQ
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

103 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (4653 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Consumer pic

 

Amy Fontaine’s

922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
More about Amy Fontaine’s
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Homemade Za'atar roll, housemade pickles + sumac garlic whip
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Ellington in the Park
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1407 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.5 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Noodle Bowls

Shrimp Curry

Rice Cake

Rice Soup

Kale Caesar Salad

Singapore Noodles

Sweet Potato Fries

Tzatziki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston