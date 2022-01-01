Fried chicken sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
HITW FiDi
15 Cliff Street, New York
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken (gluten free), cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries (The bun is not GF)
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Fried Chicken sandwich
|$13.50
|Fried chicken sandwich and 1 side
|$12.50
|Fried Chicken sandwich
|$13.50
Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce on a brioche bread
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
pickles, spicy mayo, coleslaw, sesame seed bun
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Brookfield Place 225 Liberty Street, New York
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1492 2nd Avenue, New York
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Deep Fried Panko Breaded Chicken Topped with Chipotle Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing, Side of Fries or Salad
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
75 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Fried chicken sandwich and 1 side
|$12.50
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
HITW Flatiron
37 W 24th St, New York
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken (gluten free), cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries (The bun is not GF)
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
jalapeño cilantro slaw, spicy mayo, ciabatta, wedge cut fries
HITW Murray Hill
445 East 35th Street, Manhattan
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken (gluten free), cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries (The bun is not GF)
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
with Nam Pirk Noom (Green Chili Relish), Lettuce, Cucumber & Mayo on Seeded Bun.
ALLERGENS: Seeds (Bun), Fish & Shellfish (Nam Prik Noom)
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
with Nam Pirk Noom (Green Chili Relish), Lettuce, Cucumber & Mayo on Seeded Bun.
ALLERGENS:
Gluten
Egg
Dairy
Seeds (sesame seeds in bun)
Nam Prik Noom Allergens:
Shellfish
Cilantro
Allium
Fish
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Crispy Chicken cutlet Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
BB’s
53 Little West 12th St, New York
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken dipped in garlic honey butter. Served with coleslaw and pickles on a sesame Martin's roll & a side of fries
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$22.00
|Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$22.00
Lunch Special, comes with fries and your choice of a drink
Frying Pan NYC
207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
4oz breaded chicken breast, fruit-punch kool-icle slices, house-made ranch, shredded lettuce, burger roll
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
PURE GRIT BBQ
36 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Fried Daring Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Served open-faced. Battered and fried Daring chicken drizzled in hot maple with pickles, pickled red onion, coleslaw, and BBQ ranch.
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
103 2nd Avenue, New York
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Amy Fontaine’s
922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade Za'atar roll, housemade pickles + sumac garlic whip
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
