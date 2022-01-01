Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project
Air Fried PORK Dumpling image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Air Fried PORK Dumpling$9.50
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
Air Fried SHRIMP Dumpling$9.50
Air Fried PORK Dumpling$9.95
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
More about Sushi & Co
Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc) image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc)$10.00
More about Thank You Come Again
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings$9.00
6 pieces
Pan Fried Gyoza Dumplings$9.00
6 pieces
More about Tampopo Ramen
acad607b-6291-4e85-8177-00817a92a6d9 image

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
D3 Fried Dumplings (4) Chicken$3.99
Delicious fried dumplings with chicken filling
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan-Fried Lamb Dumplings$17.95
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Item pic

 

Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Dumpling$7.50
More about Sushi Nonaka
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pork and Chives Dumplings$10.00
Fried pork and chives dumplings with chili oil on top
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried sticky rice dumpling 鹹水角$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Fried Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings$6.50
Pan fried chicken and Napa cabbage dumplings (4 pieces).
Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Dumplings$6.50
Pan fried shrimp and pork dumplings in a homemade wheat wrapper. (4 pieces)
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

90 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Chicken Fried Dumplings$9.95
More about Han Dynasty
Item pic

 

eee927d2-cd04-490f-b906-5cd4672ab64e image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (5)$12.00
More about Uluh
Restaurant banner

 

Beyond Wok

42 Union Square East, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Dumpling (6)$6.50
Pork & Chive
More about Beyond Wok

Map

Map

