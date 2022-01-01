Fried dumplings in New York
New York restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)
|$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
|Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)
|$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Air Fried PORK Dumpling
|$9.50
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
|Air Fried SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.50
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc)
|$10.00
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.00
6 pieces
|Pan Fried Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.00
6 pieces
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|D3 Fried Dumplings (4) Chicken
|$3.99
Delicious fried dumplings with chicken filling
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Air Fried SHRIMP Dumpling
|$9.50
|Air Fried PORK Dumpling
|$9.95
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Fried Pork and Chives Dumplings
|$10.00
Fried pork and chives dumplings with chili oil on top
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Pan Fried Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings
|$6.50
Pan fried chicken and Napa cabbage dumplings (4 pieces).
|Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Dumplings
|$6.50
Pan fried shrimp and pork dumplings in a homemade wheat wrapper. (4 pieces)