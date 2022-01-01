Fried pickles in New York
New York restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|SPECIAL - Fried Pickles
|$6.00
Buttermilk hand battered and fried. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|SPECIAL - Fried Pickles
|$6.00
Hand battered fried pickles. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Harlem Public
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Served with Ranch.
More about Jacob's Pickles
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Fried Pickles
|$14.00
|25 Pieces Fried Pickles
|$45.00
Includes 8oz of Spicy Red Mayo
|Fried Pickles
|$14.00
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Served with Ranch Dressing
More about Cicci Di Carne
Cicci Di Carne
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Fried Pickles
|$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
225 Liberty Street, New York
|Fried Pickles
|$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce