Fried pickles in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve fried pickles

Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$10.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Duck & Pickled Cauliflower Fried Rice$28.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Fried Pickles$6.00
Buttermilk hand battered and fried. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$12.00
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Fried Pickles$6.00
Hand battered fried pickles. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$12.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
The Chippery - NYC image

 

The Chippery - NYC

85 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Deep Fried Pickles$3.00
More about The Chippery - NYC
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with Ranch.
More about Harlem Public
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$14.00
25 Pieces Fried Pickles$45.00
Includes 8oz of Spicy Red Mayo
Fried Pickles$14.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with Ranch.
More about HP at Northend
Consumer pic

 

PURE GRIT BBQ

36 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried pickles$3.00
More about PURE GRIT BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Amy Fontaine’s

922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried NY Pickles$13.00
More about Amy Fontaine’s
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Duck & Pickled Cauliflower Fried Rice$28.00
More about RedFarm
Main pic

 

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with Ranch Dressing
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cicci Di Carne

250 Vesey Street, New York

No reviews yet
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
More about Cicci Di Carne
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

225 Liberty Street, New York

Avg 3.6 (1002 reviews)
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger

Map

