Fried rice in New York
New York restaurants that serve fried rice
OneSeed
111 Murray Street,, New York
|Cauli-Fried Rice
|$14.95
Cauliflower Rice. Lemon Poached Shrimp. Sautéed Onions. Seasoned Mushrooms. Carrots. Toasted Sesame Seeds. Chopped Scallions.
SAUCE: Sesame Ginger
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Xiangxi Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
|Left Over Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Classic Fried Rice
|$15.00
sautéed with egg, onions, carrots, & peas
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|BBQ Fried Rice Side
|$3.50
|BBQ Fried Rice Qt
|$9.00
|Fried Rice Kids
|$6.75
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-18 Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-20 Tom Yum Fried Rice
Egg, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, lemongrass, lime juice and sweet chili paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice
|$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend
|V9 Soy Garlic Fried Rice (no egg)
|$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, and soy garlic spice blend
|F1 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)
|$9.49
Premium long grain rice, fried with shrimp, ham, egg and vegetables
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice
|$32.00
|Roast Duck & Pickled Cauliflower Fried Rice
|$28.00
|BBQ'd Beef Fried Rice
|$31.95
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Cauliflower Fried Rice
|$19.00
Maitake And Oyster Mushrooms, Heirloom Vegetables, House Pickles, Kimchi, Chili Oil, Cilantro Chutney
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|BEEF FRIED RICE
|$17.95
|FRIED RICE
|$5.95
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$17.95
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok and tossed with egg and garlic soy sauce.
With your choice of beef or chicken, beef and chicken, delightful hot shredded pastrami, or sautéed vegetables.
Mala Project
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Xiangxi Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
|Left Over Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$18.75
|Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$19.50
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Fried Rice with Shredded Duck 樟茶鸭丝炒饭
|$16.00
Tea smoked duck, egg, onion, scallion
|Shrimp Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage 虾仁炒饭
|$16.00
Shrimp, Chinese sausage, pea, carrot, onion
|Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots 川芽菜炒饭
|$12.00
Fermented mustard greens shoots, onions, egg
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|House Fried Rice
|$20.00
House special fried rice made with brown rice, lobster, shrimp, clam, and scallop. Includes sesame oil
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip
|$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat
|$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp
|$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, Onion, Carrot, Scallion, Cashew nut, Pineapple and Tomato.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Fried Rice
|$7.99
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.99
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Stir-Fried Rice Noodles with Petai
|$15.00
Petai, beef, onion, rice noodle
|Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, cashews
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*
|$17.75
Curry Cashew, Goji Berries, Thai Basil (Contains Nuts)
|TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*
|$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
709 9th Ave, New york
|CHAHAN (PORK FRIED RICE)
|$10.00
Fried rice with Japanese chop chashu pork, egg, scallion and carrot. Served with beneshoga,nori and sesame seed.
|CHAHAN (Pork fried rice) LUNCH
|$12.99
Fried rice with Japanese chop pork belly, egg, garlic, onion, scallion. Served with beni shoga, nori and sesame seed.
Mala Project
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|Left Over Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg
|Xiangxi Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Vegetable Fried Rice(ish)
|$21.00
Our homage to a classic.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Crab Meat Thai Fried Rice
|$15.95
|Thai Fried Rice - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Classic Thai fried rice with onions, tomatoes, scallions and egg with light soy sauce.
|Pineapple Fried Rice - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Hawaiian pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg mixed with delicious rice and soy sauce.
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks
55 BOND STREET, New York
|GF Crab Fried Rice to go
|$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jim seafood and prik nam pla.
|Veggie Fried Rice to go
|$22.00
corn, tomatoes, long beans, white onions, sugar peas and red chili's
|Crab Fried Rice to go
|$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$15.00
Choice of Minced chicken or Minced pork. Traditional Thai basil fried rice, garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper & basil, topped with fried egg & crispy fried chili.
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$15.00
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion & egg.
|CLASSIC FRIED RICE
|$15.00
Fried rice with onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli & egg.
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|L Basil Fried Rice Kra-Pao
|$9.50
Fried rice sautéed with egg, onions and tomato in basil sauce. Spicy.
|L Pineapple Fried Rice
|$9.50
|Basil Fried Rice Kra-Pow Entree
|$13.00
Fried rice sautéed with egg, onions and tomato in basil sauce. Spicy.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|L-12 Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-11 Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|R-2 Basil Fried Rice
|$14.95
Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|黑松露炒饭 Black Truffle Sauce Fried Rice
|$18.00
|芽菜炒饭 Bean Sprout Fried Rice
|$13.00
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|本楼炒饭 House Fried Rice
|$16.00
|卜卜脆炒饭 Crispy Fried Rice
|$18.00
|Steamed Rice w. Beef and Fried Egg 煎蛋牛肉飯
|$5.75
- 2