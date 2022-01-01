Fried rice in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve fried rice

OneSeed image

 

OneSeed

111 Murray Street,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauli-Fried Rice$14.95
Cauliflower Rice. Lemon Poached Shrimp. Sautéed Onions. Seasoned Mushrooms. Carrots. Toasted Sesame Seeds. Chopped Scallions.
SAUCE: Sesame Ginger
More about OneSeed
Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Xiangxi Fried Rice$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
Left Over Fried Rice$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$15.00
Classic Fried Rice$15.00
sautéed with egg, onions, carrots, & peas
More about Thank You Come Again
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Fried Rice Side$3.50
BBQ Fried Rice Qt$9.00
Fried Rice Kids$6.75
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-18 Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-20 Tom Yum Fried Rice
Egg, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, lemongrass, lime juice and sweet chili paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice image

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend
V9 Soy Garlic Fried Rice (no egg)$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, and soy garlic spice blend
F1 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)$9.49
Premium long grain rice, fried with shrimp, ham, egg and vegetables
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice$32.00
Roast Duck & Pickled Cauliflower Fried Rice$28.00
BBQ'd Beef Fried Rice$31.95
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Fried Rice$19.00
Maitake And Oyster Mushrooms, Heirloom Vegetables, House Pickles, Kimchi, Chili Oil, Cilantro Chutney
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF FRIED RICE$17.95
FRIED RICE$5.95
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$17.95
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok and tossed with egg and garlic soy sauce.
With your choice of beef or chicken, beef and chicken, delightful hot shredded pastrami, or sautéed vegetables.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Xiangxi Fried Rice$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
Left Over Fried Rice$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg
More about Mala Project
Sidney's Five image

SEAFOOD

Sidney's Five

103 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Veg Fried Rice$16.00
More about Sidney's Five
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$18.75
Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$19.50
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Fried Rice with Shredded Duck 樟茶鸭丝炒饭 image

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice with Shredded Duck 樟茶鸭丝炒饭$16.00
Tea smoked duck, egg, onion, scallion
Shrimp Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage 虾仁炒饭$16.00
Shrimp, Chinese sausage, pea, carrot, onion
Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots 川芽菜炒饭$12.00
Fermented mustard greens shoots, onions, egg
More about Cafe China
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
House Fried Rice$20.00
House special fried rice made with brown rice, lobster, shrimp, clam, and scallop. Includes sesame oil
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, Onion, Carrot, Scallion, Cashew nut, Pineapple and Tomato.
More about Thai Terminal
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$7.99
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-Fried Rice Noodles with Petai$15.00
Petai, beef, onion, rice noodle
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, cashews
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*$17.75
Curry Cashew, Goji Berries, Thai Basil (Contains Nuts)
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAHAN (PORK FRIED RICE)$10.00
Fried rice with Japanese chop chashu pork, egg, scallion and carrot. Served with beneshoga,nori and sesame seed.
CHAHAN (Pork fried rice) LUNCH$12.99
Fried rice with Japanese chop pork belly, egg, garlic, onion, scallion. Served with beni shoga, nori and sesame seed.
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Left Over Fried Rice$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg
Xiangxi Fried Rice$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
More about Mala Project
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fried Rice(ish)$21.00
Our homage to a classic.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Meat Thai Fried Rice$15.95
Thai Fried Rice - Lunch Special$10.95
Classic Thai fried rice with onions, tomatoes, scallions and egg with light soy sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice - Lunch Special$10.95
Hawaiian pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg mixed with delicious rice and soy sauce.
More about Pro Thai
Crab Fried Rice to go image

SEAFOOD

Fish Cheeks

55 BOND STREET, New York

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Crab Fried Rice to go$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jim seafood and prik nam pla.
Veggie Fried Rice to go$22.00
corn, tomatoes, long beans, white onions, sugar peas and red chili's
Crab Fried Rice to go$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
More about Fish Cheeks
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
BASIL FRIED RICE$15.00
Choice of Minced chicken or Minced pork. Traditional Thai basil fried rice, garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper & basil, topped with fried egg & crispy fried chili.
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$15.00
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion & egg.
CLASSIC FRIED RICE$15.00
Fried rice with onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli & egg.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Basil Fried Rice Kra-Pao$9.50
Fried rice sautéed with egg, onions and tomato in basil sauce. Spicy.
L Pineapple Fried Rice$9.50
Basil Fried Rice Kra-Pow Entree$13.00
Fried rice sautéed with egg, onions and tomato in basil sauce. Spicy.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-12 Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-11 Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-2 Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean, chili, and basil. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
黑松露炒饭 Black Truffle Sauce Fried Rice$18.00
芽菜炒饭 Bean Sprout Fried Rice$13.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
本楼炒饭 House Fried Rice$16.00
卜卜脆炒饭 Crispy Fried Rice$18.00
Steamed Rice w. Beef and Fried Egg 煎蛋牛肉飯$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Grill Point image

 

Grill Point

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice, CousCous, Quinoa, Fries (4)$22.00
More about Grill Point

