Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried scallops in
New York
/
New York
/
Fried Scallops
New York restaurants that serve fried scallops
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice
$32.00
More about RedFarm
RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice
$32.00
More about RedFarm
Browse other tasty dishes in New York
Lobsters
French Fries
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Vegetable Tempura
Avocado Toast
Muffins
Avocado Sandwiches
Kale Salad
Neighborhoods within New York to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(128 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
More near New York to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1358 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston