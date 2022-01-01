Fried wontons in New York
New York restaurants that serve fried wontons
More about ANA Bar and Eatery
ANA Bar and Eatery
20 Hudson Yards, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad with Fried Wontons, Nuts and Orange Teriyaki Dressing
|$35.00
Bored with salads? Try our twist on the classic salad with orange teriyaki dressing. Cabbages, edamame, mandarin oranges, chicken thighs. Feeds 6-8.
More about Kosher Deluxe
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|WONTONS. (Fried * Steamed or Sautéed)
|$8.50
Six Chinese dumplings stuffed with ground beef.
Choose between fried, sautéed crispy golden on the outside and tender-juicy on the inside, or sealed and steamed.