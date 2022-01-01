Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried wontons in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve fried wontons

Item pic

 

ANA Bar and Eatery

20 Hudson Yards, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad with Fried Wontons, Nuts and Orange Teriyaki Dressing$35.00
Bored with salads? Try our twist on the classic salad with orange teriyaki dressing. Cabbages, edamame, mandarin oranges, chicken thighs. Feeds 6-8.
More about ANA Bar and Eatery
Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WONTONS. (Fried * Steamed or Sautéed)$8.50
Six Chinese dumplings stuffed with ground beef.
Choose between fried, sautéed crispy golden on the outside and tender-juicy on the inside, or sealed and steamed.
More about Kosher Deluxe
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Wontons$11.25
9 PCS
More about West Side Wok

