Fritters in New York
New York restaurants that serve fritters
Greek Xpress - Manhattan (West 40th Street)
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Zucchini Fritters
|$10.95
3 golden zucchini fritters with your choice of sauce
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street
371 west 46st, New York
|Codfish Fritters
|$12.00
Mouthwatering codfish fried to golden brown perfection
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Sweet Corn Fritters
|$14.50
Sweet Corn Fritters, Bacon, Avo, Cherry Tomatoes, Greens & Sweet Corn Mascarpone.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken and Shrimp Fritter
|$6.95
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.
Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Codfish Fritters
|$17.95
Salted codfish, spicy mayo, pickled vegetables
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
303 W 116th St, New York
|BELIZEAN CONCH FRITTERS
|$9.99
bacalao / fresh corn / diced peppers / served with LoLo's remoulade
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
108 west 74th street, New York
|Kataifi Fritters
|$15.00
With mint yogurt dip.
Spice Thai - Upper East
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Golden Fritters
|$10.00
Minced shrimp & chicken with sweet chili sauce
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's - Murray Hill
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Corn Fritters
|$15.00
Sweet Corn Fritters, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Avo, Greens & Sweet Corn Mascarpone.
Spice Thai - UWS
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Golden Fritters
|$10.00
Minced shrimp & chicken with sweet chili sauce