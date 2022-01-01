Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress - Manhattan (West 40th Street)

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zucchini Fritters$10.95
3 golden zucchini fritters with your choice of sauce
More about Greek Xpress - Manhattan (West 40th Street)
Item pic

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Codfish Fritters$12.00
Mouthwatering codfish fried to golden brown perfection
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Corn Fritters$14.50
Sweet Corn Fritters, Bacon, Avo, Cherry Tomatoes, Greens & Sweet Corn Mascarpone.
More about Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Shrimp Fritter$6.95
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.
More about Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Codfish Fritters$17.95
Salted codfish, spicy mayo, pickled vegetables
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
BELIZEAN CONCH FRITTERS image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BELIZEAN CONCH FRITTERS$9.99
bacalao / fresh corn / diced peppers / served with LoLo's remoulade
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kataifi Fritters$15.00
With mint yogurt dip.
More about LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Golden Fritters image

 

Spice Thai - Upper East

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Golden Fritters$10.00
Minced shrimp & chicken with sweet chili sauce
More about Spice Thai - Upper East
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's - Murray Hill

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Fritters$15.00
Sweet Corn Fritters, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Avo, Greens & Sweet Corn Mascarpone.
More about Ruby's - Murray Hill
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Golden Fritters$10.00
Minced shrimp & chicken with sweet chili sauce
More about Spice Thai - UWS
Item pic

 

Mala Project - Midtown East

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Fish Fritters$16.00
Crispy Fried Fish in a Seaweed Batter, Tender and Juicy Interior
More about Mala Project - Midtown East

