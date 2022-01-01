Fruit tarts in New York
New York restaurants that serve fruit tarts
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Seasonal Fruit Tart
|$11.00
Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.
More about Patisserie Chanson
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Seasonal Fruit Tart
|$11.00
Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.
More about Barachou West Village
Barachou West Village
15 8th Avenue, New York
|Passion Fruit Meringue Tart
|$39.00
passion fruit curd
italian meringue
passion fruit coulis
yummy!