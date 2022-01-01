Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Item pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Fruit Tart$11.00
Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Fruit Tart$11.00
Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.
More about Patisserie Chanson
Item pic

 

Barachou West Village

15 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Passion Fruit Meringue Tart$39.00
passion fruit curd
italian meringue
passion fruit coulis
yummy!
More about Barachou West Village
Item pic

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Passion Fruit Meringue tart
passion curd
italian meringue
passion fruit coulis
More about Barachou

Map

Map

