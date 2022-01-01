Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Item pic

 

Pizza Heights

177 Wadsworth ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.95
Alternating layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate icing, covered with chocolate shavings.
More about Pizza Heights
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery Bleecker Street

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.70
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
More about Magnolia Bakery Bleecker Street
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Tribeca

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies
More about Billy's Bakery - Tribeca
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - UWS

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.
More about Billy's Bakery - UWS
Consumer pic

 

Blue Kitchen Café

1 Police Plaza Path, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Walnut Fudge Brownie$3.50
More about Blue Kitchen Café
Item pic

 

Caffè Panna - Hamptons Delivery

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PB BLACK BOTTOM (G,N) - Peanut butter ice cream, peanut butter and dark fudge swirls, Oreo brittle bottom$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna - Hamptons Delivery
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery Rockefeller Center

1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.70
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
More about Magnolia Bakery Rockefeller Center

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Fish Curry

Nigiri

Tarts

Cucumber Salad

Tostadas

Short Ribs

Meatloaf

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1513 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston