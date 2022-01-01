Fudge in New York
New York restaurants that serve fudge
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.
Pizza Heights
177 Wadsworth ave, New York
|Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.95
Alternating layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate icing, covered with chocolate shavings.
Magnolia Bakery Bleecker Street
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Double Fudge Brownie to go
|$3.70
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
Billy's Bakery - Tribeca
75 Franklin St, New York City
|Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies
Billy's Bakery - UWS
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.
Blue Kitchen Café
1 Police Plaza Path, New York
|Chocolate Walnut Fudge Brownie
|$3.50
Caffè Panna - Hamptons Delivery
77 Irving Place, New York
|PB BLACK BOTTOM (G,N) - Peanut butter ice cream, peanut butter and dark fudge swirls, Oreo brittle bottom
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.