Garden salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve garden salad
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Small Garden Salad
|$10.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing
|Large Garden Salad
|$13.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Garden Salad
|$11.95
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Mixed Garden Greens Salad
|$17.00
Mixed mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red
onion, hearts of palm, mushrooms, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|GARDEN SALAD
|$11.75
Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, kalamata olive.