Garden salad in New York

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Garden Salad$10.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad$13.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$11.95
More about West Side Wok
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Garden Greens Salad$17.00
Mixed mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red
onion, hearts of palm, mushrooms, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$11.75
Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, kalamata olive.
More about The Viand
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$14.95
More about Melba's Restaurant

