Garlic naan in New York
New York restaurants that serve garlic naan
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Garlic Naan
|$5.50
Tandoor fired white flour garlic bread
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Indian SummerHarlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
Bread stuffed with chopped fresh garlic and baked.
Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St, New York
|Garlic Naan
|$7.00
Fresh garlic topped naan.
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
|Garlic Multigrain Naan
|$8.00