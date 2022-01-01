Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve garlic naan

Garlic Naan image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Naan$5.50
Tandoor fired white flour garlic bread
More about Chote Nawab
FLAMES INDIAN AROMA image

 

FLAMES INDIAN AROMA

165 East 106th street, New York

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
GARLIC NAAN$4.50
More about FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian SummerHarlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Naan$4.00
Bread stuffed with chopped fresh garlic and baked.
More about Indian SummerHarlem
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$7.00
Fresh garlic topped naan.
More about Spice Symphony
GupShup image

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$6.00
Garlic Multigrain Naan$8.00
More about GupShup

