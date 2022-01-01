Gnocchi in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Toast

New York restaurants that serve gnocchi

Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi N28$18.00
Homemade Potato Dumplings in Our Secret Sauce
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

 

Sauce Restaurant

78 Rivington Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi Con Crema Al Tartufo$25.00
fresh potato gnocchi in a creamy truffle sauce
More about Sauce Restaurant
Gnocchi Bolognese image

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi Bolognese$18.00
Home made potato “Gnocchi” with pork and beef ragout
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Gnocchi Bolognese image

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Bolognese$18.00
Home made potato “Gnocchi” with pork and beef ragout
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
RICOTTA FRESCA GNOCCHI$28.00
POMODORO, CRUSHED BURRATA, BASIL
RICOTTA GNOCCHI$22.00
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HALF GNOCCHI$18.00
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$19.00
pomodoro, stracciatella, basil
More about Roey's
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House made gnocchi$18.00
San marzano tomato, cherry tomatoes
More about Osteria Cotta
Item pic

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina$22.00
Handmade potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.
More about Il Brigante
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi$18.90
with mushrooms and pancetta in cream sauce
More about Arco Cafe
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina$14.95
tomato sauce, basil & mozzarella
More about Max SoHa
Consumer pic

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Al Pesto Di Basilico E Rucola$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHORT RIB GNOCCHI$27.00
Braised short rib, mushrooms, thyme, red wine sauce.
SHORT RIB GNOCCHI$27.00
Braised short rib, mushrooms, thyme, red wine sauce.
More about The Viand
Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Bolognese$21.00
Home-made Gnocchi, (a Bondulich family recipe), cherry tomatoes, parmigiana.
appetizer portion.
More about Bin 71
Item pic

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi with Lamb Ragout$33.00
with basil and parmesan
Gnocchi with Lobster$33.00
With asparagus, broccoli, basil & parmesan
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi$17.00
homemade potato gnocchi w/pesto & parmigiano cheeses
More about Bono Trattoria
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Made Gnocchi au Gratin$24.00
house made potato gnocchi tossed in a creamy tallegio mornay sauce, topped with herb breadcrumbs
Gnocchi au Pistou
basil, lemon, roasted garlic, parmesan
More about Nice Matin
Item pic

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi$25.00
Brie, Parmigiano, Pecorino, and Gorgonzola...Fancy Mac 'n Cheese.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Item pic

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ricotta Gnocchi$24.00
More about Lupa Osteria
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi al Pesto di Basilico e Rucola$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi al Pesto di Basilico e Rucola$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi alla Norcina$34.00
gluten-free gnocchi, mushroom ragù, black truffle
More about Sant Ambroeus
Restaurant banner

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi al Pesto di Basilico e Rucola$24.00
More about Felice
Item pic

 

Bobo

181 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parisian Gnocchi$21.00
comté, black trumpet mushrooms, basil fondue
More about Bobo
Gnocchi & Cheese image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Meats New York

57 W 58th St, New York

Avg 4.7 (1045 reviews)
Delivery
Gnocchi & Cheese$16.00
Ricotta Gnocchi, Aged Gouda & Parmesan
More about Quality Meats New York
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GNOCCHI AL FORNO$23.00
baked in the brick oven with tomato, mozzarella, parmesan & breadcrumbs
More about Nizza

