Gnocchi in New York
New York restaurants that serve gnocchi
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Gnocchi N28
|$18.00
Homemade Potato Dumplings in Our Secret Sauce
Sauce Restaurant
78 Rivington Street, New York
|Gnocchi Con Crema Al Tartufo
|$25.00
fresh potato gnocchi in a creamy truffle sauce
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$18.00
Home made potato “Gnocchi” with pork and beef ragout
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$18.00
Home made potato “Gnocchi” with pork and beef ragout
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|RICOTTA FRESCA GNOCCHI
|$28.00
POMODORO, CRUSHED BURRATA, BASIL
|RICOTTA GNOCCHI
|$22.00
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|HALF GNOCCHI
|$18.00
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$19.00
pomodoro, stracciatella, basil
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|House made gnocchi
|$18.00
San marzano tomato, cherry tomatoes
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
|$22.00
Handmade potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Gnocchi
|$18.90
with mushrooms and pancetta in cream sauce
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
|$14.95
tomato sauce, basil & mozzarella
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Gnocchi Al Pesto Di Basilico E Rucola
|$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SHORT RIB GNOCCHI
|$27.00
Braised short rib, mushrooms, thyme, red wine sauce.
Bin 71
237 Columbus Ave, New York
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$21.00
Home-made Gnocchi, (a Bondulich family recipe), cherry tomatoes, parmigiana.
appetizer portion.
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Gnocchi with Lamb Ragout
|$33.00
with basil and parmesan
|Gnocchi with Lobster
|$33.00
With asparagus, broccoli, basil & parmesan
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi
|$17.00
homemade potato gnocchi w/pesto & parmigiano cheeses
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|House Made Gnocchi au Gratin
|$24.00
house made potato gnocchi tossed in a creamy tallegio mornay sauce, topped with herb breadcrumbs
|Gnocchi au Pistou
basil, lemon, roasted garlic, parmesan
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi
|$25.00
Brie, Parmigiano, Pecorino, and Gorgonzola...Fancy Mac 'n Cheese.
Felice
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Gnocchi al Pesto di Basilico e Rucola
|$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Felice
1593 1st Avenue, New York
|Gnocchi al Pesto di Basilico e Rucola
|$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Sant Ambroeus
200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York
|Gnocchi alla Norcina
|$34.00
gluten-free gnocchi, mushroom ragù, black truffle
Bobo
181 W 10th Street, New York
|Parisian Gnocchi
|$21.00
comté, black trumpet mushrooms, basil fondue
Quality Meats New York
57 W 58th St, New York
|Gnocchi & Cheese
|$16.00
Ricotta Gnocchi, Aged Gouda & Parmesan
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|GNOCCHI AL FORNO
|$23.00
baked in the brick oven with tomato, mozzarella, parmesan & breadcrumbs