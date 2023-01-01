Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Le Monde image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Monde

2885 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (418 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
arugula, fig, corn, tapenade, dijon
More about Le Monde
Item pic

 

Three of Cups Soho

150 Sullivan St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Radicchio Salad with Goat Cheese$16.00
Arugula, Radicchio, Fennel and Goat Cheese with an Olive Oil Vinegarette
More about Three of Cups Soho
Item pic

 

Tartinery - Park Ave

90 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Salad$16.50
frisee, spinach, bacon crumble, pine nuts, toasts
More about Tartinery - Park Ave
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad$19.00
Arugula, spinach, carrots, beets, radish, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Salad - Beet & Goat Cheese$19.00
With toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds on greens with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Veselka

