Goat cheese salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
Le Monde
2885 Broadway, New York
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$18.00
arugula, fig, corn, tapenade, dijon
Three of Cups Soho
150 Sullivan St, New York
|Arugula Radicchio Salad with Goat Cheese
|$16.00
Arugula, Radicchio, Fennel and Goat Cheese with an Olive Oil Vinegarette
Tartinery - Park Ave
90 Park Ave, New York
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.50
frisee, spinach, bacon crumble, pine nuts, toasts
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
|$19.00
Arugula, spinach, carrots, beets, radish, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.