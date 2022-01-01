Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.95
romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, black olives and red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$16.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Item pic

 

Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi

261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.50
Feta, Olives, Avocado ,Red Onion, Cucumber, Chicken
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salmon Salad$19.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Arugula, Black Olives, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Feta Cheese.
Greek Salad image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.00
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kiss Me I'm Greek Salad$19.00
Romaine, calamata olives, mediterranean oregano, green bell peppers, chickpeas, sheeps milk feta, red onion, cucumbers, cheery tomatoes, sherry thyme vinaigrette.
Greek Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$17.00
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers dressed with pomegranate lemon dressing and served with cubes of Ezine cheese
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
baby spinach, feta, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
(V)
Item pic

 

SVK - NYC 23rd

119 E 23rd St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MPF Greek Chicken Salad$13.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Tzatziki, Almonds, Butter Beans, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Pulled Chicken served with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COUNTRY GREEK SALAD$19.00
Beefsteak tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, kalamata olives, oregano, barrel aged feta, red wine vinaigrette.
COUNTRY GREEK SALAD$19.00
Beefsteak tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, kalamata olives, oregano, barrel aged feta, olive oil, red wine vinegar.
Greek Chop Salad image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Friedmans - Columbia image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Friedmans - Columbia

1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek salad$19.95
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumber, feta, olives, stuffed grape leaves.
New York Burger Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Greek Salad$8.50
House salad + barrel feta + roasted red peppers + olives
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Caesar Salad$18.00
Romain Lettuce - Greek Paximadi - Kefalograviera Cheese - Caesar Dressing
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.80
Greek Salad$10.80
Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Mixed Greens
Greek Salad image

 

Shoo Shoo Nolita

371 Broome Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (2967 reviews)
Greek Salad$18.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Constantine The Greek Salad$18.25
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, greek dressing
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brine

106 8th Ave., New York

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MINI GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette
GREEK VILLAGE SALAD$10.29
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette
