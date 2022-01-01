Greek salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve greek salad
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad
|$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
|Small Greek Salad
|$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, black olives and red wine vinaigrette
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101, New York
|Greek Salad
|$10.50
Feta, Olives, Avocado ,Red Onion, Cucumber, Chicken
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, Black Olives, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Feta Cheese.
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Greek Salad
|$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Kiss Me I'm Greek Salad
|$19.00
Romaine, calamata olives, mediterranean oregano, green bell peppers, chickpeas, sheeps milk feta, red onion, cucumbers, cheery tomatoes, sherry thyme vinaigrette.
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Greek Salad
|$17.00
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers dressed with pomegranate lemon dressing and served with cubes of Ezine cheese
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
baby spinach, feta, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
SVK - NYC 23rd
119 E 23rd St, New York
|MPF Greek Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Tzatziki, Almonds, Butter Beans, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Pulled Chicken served with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|COUNTRY GREEK SALAD
|$19.00
Beefsteak tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, kalamata olives, oregano, barrel aged feta, red wine vinaigrette.
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Greek Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Friedmans - Columbia
1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Greek salad
|$19.95
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumber, feta, olives, stuffed grape leaves.
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
House salad + barrel feta + roasted red peppers + olives
Yasouvlaki
1568 3rd Ave, New York
|Greek Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Romain Lettuce - Greek Paximadi - Kefalograviera Cheese - Caesar Dressing
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Greek Salad
|$10.80
Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Mixed Greens
Shoo Shoo Nolita
371 Broome Street, New York
|Greek Salad
|$18.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese
Kings of Kobe
650 West 42nd St, New York
|Constantine The Greek Salad
|$18.25
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, greek dressing
Brine
106 8th Ave., New York
|MINI GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette
|GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
|$10.29
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette