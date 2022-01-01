Green beans in New York
New York restaurants that serve green beans
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Cantonese Green Beans (v)
|$6.00
Mushrooms and Shallots
Sauce Restaurant
78 Rivington Street, New York
|Green Beans
|$9.00
with garlic and oil
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
|Bag of Green Beans
|$10.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt and garlic.
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Bag of Green Beans
|$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Fat Choy
250 Broome St, New York
|Rice, Beans, and Greens
|$9.00
Cilantro, ginger, scallion, gluten free
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Dilly Green Beans
|$5.00
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Bag of Green Beans
|$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Miznon
601 Lexington Ave, New York
|Bag of Green Beans
|$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt