Green beans in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cantonese Green Beans (v)$6.00
Mushrooms and Shallots
Consumer pic

 

Sauce Restaurant

78 Rivington Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Beans$9.00
with garlic and oil
Bag of Green Beans image

 

North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bag of Green Beans$10.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt and garlic.
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Green Beans
Bag of Green Beans image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Item pic

 

Fat Choy

250 Broome St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice, Beans, and Greens$9.00
Cilantro, ginger, scallion, gluten free
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Cafeteria image

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Sautéed Green Beans$9.00
garlic, butter
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dilly Green Beans$5.00
Bag of Green Beans image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Bag of Green Beans image

 

Miznon

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Green Beans$6.25
