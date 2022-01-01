Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
Grilled Chicken Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Grilled Chicken$6.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens
More about Santa Fe
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
More about Max Caffe'
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Kids$11.00
Fries and Vegetables
More about The Ellington
Garlic & Herb Grilled Chicken Caesar image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic & Herb Grilled Chicken Caesar$18.00
baby gem lettuce, grana padano, burst tomatoes, croutons
More about Market Table
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto & Peppers Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Sweet and smoky harissa aioli, arugula, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and grilled chicken on our soft and chewy ciabatta squares.
More about Orwashers UWS
Westville Hudson image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chicken$5.00
More about Westville Hudson
BK★JANI image

 

BK★JANI

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about BK★JANI
Spicy Grilled Chicken image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

947 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Grilled Chicken$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Fried Rice$27.95
More about RedFarm
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Grilled Chicken$7.00
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Brie$13.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILL CHICKEN FAJITA W/DRINK$18.95
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP WITH GRILLED VEGGIES AND FAJITA SAUCE.
YOUR CHOICE OF DRINK
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER$24.50
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$18.25
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grilled Marinated Chicken$6.00
More about Westville
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Platter$19.95
(LS)Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.95
Charcoal Grilled Chicken$16.50
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

TLK

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS (GF)$14.00
lemon grass marinated
with sambal sauce.
More about TLK
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Brie$13.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Westville Chelsea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chicken$5.00
More about Westville Chelsea
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Grilled chicken guacamole$11.00
Spinach, onions, American cheese & mayo
Half Tray Grilled Chicken$85.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Westville West image

 

Westville West

210 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chicken$5.00
More about Westville West
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$7.95
avocado mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, 12 grain roll
More about ING Cafe
Bodrum image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Pesto$18.95
Mozzarella fior di latte, kassari cheese, fresh tomatoes and grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce.
More about Bodrum
Tuttles image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tuttles

735 2nd, New York

Avg 3.9 (393 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Tuttles
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken (Gai Yang)$17.00
Chicken breast marinated with thai herbs served with mild curry rice.
More about Yummy Thai
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Grill Point image

 

Grill Point

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast
More about Grill Point
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Fajita$26.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$20.50
Choice of bread, avocado, L&T. served with coleslaw, pickle & fries
More about The Viand
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin$15.00
Marinated w. lemon grass, garlic, cilantro, ginger, scallion and served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber
Grilled Chicken Satay (4)$9.75
Chicken tenderloin marinated w. garlic, cilantro, lemongrass, coconut milk, served w. crush peanut, pickled carrot/cucumber and satay sauce
Grilled Chicken Thigh$15.00
Marinated w. lemon grass, garlic, coconut milk, and served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber
More about Saiguette

Map

