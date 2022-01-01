Grilled chicken in New York
New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
|L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$6.50
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Grilled Chicken Kids
|$11.00
Fries and Vegetables
FRENCH FRIES
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Garlic & Herb Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$18.00
baby gem lettuce, grana padano, burst tomatoes, croutons
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Pesto & Peppers Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Sweet and smoky harissa aioli, arugula, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and grilled chicken on our soft and chewy ciabatta squares.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Side Chicken
|$5.00
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
947 8th Avenue, New York
|Spicy Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Grilled Chicken and Brie
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|GRILL CHICKEN FAJITA W/DRINK
|$18.95
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP WITH GRILLED VEGGIES AND FAJITA SAUCE.
YOUR CHOICE OF DRINK
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER
|$24.50
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
|$18.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Side of Grilled Marinated Chicken
|$6.00
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$19.95
|(LS)Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
|Charcoal Grilled Chicken
|$16.50
TLK
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS (GF)
|$14.00
lemon grass marinated
with sambal sauce.
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Grilled Chicken and Brie
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Side Chicken
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Grilled chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
|Grilled chicken guacamole
|$11.00
Spinach, onions, American cheese & mayo
|Half Tray Grilled Chicken
|$85.00
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$7.95
avocado mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, 12 grain roll
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$18.95
Mozzarella fior di latte, kassari cheese, fresh tomatoes and grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce.
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|Grilled Chicken (Gai Yang)
|$17.00
Chicken breast marinated with thai herbs served with mild curry rice.
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$16.00
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken Fajita
|$26.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
|$20.50
Choice of bread, avocado, L&T. served with coleslaw, pickle & fries
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Grilled Chicken Tenderloin
|$15.00
Marinated w. lemon grass, garlic, cilantro, ginger, scallion and served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber
|Grilled Chicken Satay (4)
|$9.75
Chicken tenderloin marinated w. garlic, cilantro, lemongrass, coconut milk, served w. crush peanut, pickled carrot/cucumber and satay sauce
|Grilled Chicken Thigh
|$15.00
Marinated w. lemon grass, garlic, coconut milk, and served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber
