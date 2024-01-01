Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken caesar salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken caesar salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$24.00
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.50
habanero cotija lime caesar dressing, romaine, cilantro, cotija, watermelon radish, scallion
More about TacoVision
Item pic

 

Shinka Ramen x Bowery Beer Garden

93 Bowery, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan shavings, house-made croutons, creamy caesar dressing
More about Shinka Ramen x Bowery Beer Garden
BG pic

 

Poulette -FIDI - Poulette - 88 Fulton Street

88 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken and homemade croutons.
More about Poulette -FIDI - Poulette - 88 Fulton Street

