Grilled chicken wraps in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
(LS)Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Kasbah

251 WEST 85th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP$20.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, and Mayo Basil Sauce.
More about Kasbah
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Griddled Flatbread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
NOODLES

Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

