Grilled steaks in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Grilled Steak$8.00
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Santa Maria Steak$30.00
korean marinade, celery root puree, sauteed mustard greens, crispy maitake, ginger & sesame
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Grilled Steak$9.00
Grilled Sirloin Steak image

 

SUGAR BAR

254 West 72nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Sirloin Steak$35.00
With Onion Rings.
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
Item pic

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Bar Steak$28.00
Marinated Hanger Steak, Chimichurri sauce, wedge fries and green salad
Item pic

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled New York Strip Steak$28.95
mushrooms, cracked black pepper, red wine sauce & a side of roasted potatoes
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Fajita$29.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Flank Steak$19.00
Flank steak marinated w.ground sesame seed, spices, hoisin, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and fresh cucumber
Item pic

 

ilili NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cauliflower Steak$24.00
harissa honey glaze cauliflowe / pecio chickpea salad
Toloache image

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grilled Steak$15.00
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Aged Hanger Steak$25.00
Rosemary red wine reduction, fingerling potatoes, arugula salad.
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grilled Steak$7.00
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Aged Bone-In Rib Eye Steak$42.00
14oz. steak with vino cotto & a side of roasted potatoes
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
