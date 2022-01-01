Grilled steaks in New York
New York restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Side of Grilled Steak
|$8.00

Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Grilled Santa Maria Steak
|$30.00
korean marinade, celery root puree, sauteed mustard greens, crispy maitake, ginger & sesame
SUGAR BAR
254 West 72nd Street, New York
|Grilled Sirloin Steak
|$35.00
With Onion Rings.
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak
|$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Grilled Bar Steak
|$28.00
Marinated Hanger Steak, Chimichurri sauce, wedge fries and green salad
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Grilled New York Strip Steak
|$28.95
mushrooms, cracked black pepper, red wine sauce & a side of roasted potatoes
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Grilled Steak Fajita
|$29.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Grilled Flank Steak
|$19.00
Flank steak marinated w.ground sesame seed, spices, hoisin, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and fresh cucumber
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Grilled Cauliflower Steak
|$24.00
harissa honey glaze cauliflowe / pecio chickpea salad

Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Grilled Aged Hanger Steak
|$25.00
Rosemary red wine reduction, fingerling potatoes, arugula salad.

Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Grilled Aged Bone-In Rib Eye Steak
|$42.00
14oz. steak with vino cotto & a side of roasted potatoes

Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak
|$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla