Gulab jamun in New York
New York restaurants that serve gulab jamun
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Gulab Jamun
|$5.00
Cardamom milk balls in sugar and rose syrup
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
194 Bleecker St, New York
|Gulab Jamun
|$5.99
Deep fried balls made of milk, flour, butter and cream, soaked in sugar syrup.
Indian SummerHarlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Gulab Jamun
|$6.00
Deep-fried cheese dumplings dipped in honey syrup and cardamom.
Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Gulab Jamun
|$5.00
Milk balls soaked in sugar syrup, pitachio and rose petals
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Gulab Jamun
|$8.00