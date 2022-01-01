Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Gulab Jamun$5.00
Cardamom milk balls in sugar and rose syrup
More about Chote Nawab
Item pic

 

Masala Times - Greenwich Village

194 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$5.99
Deep fried balls made of milk, flour, butter and cream, soaked in sugar syrup.
More about Masala Times - Greenwich Village
Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian SummerHarlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Gulab Jamun$6.00
Deep-fried cheese dumplings dipped in honey syrup and cardamom.
More about Indian SummerHarlem
Consumer pic

 

Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gulab Jamun$5.00
Milk balls soaked in sugar syrup, pitachio and rose petals
More about Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue
Item pic

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$8.00
More about GupShup

