Gumbo in New York
New York restaurants that serve gumbo
East Harlem Bottling Co.
1711 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Gumbo CUP
|$8.00
Rich soupy stew of andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bell peppers, celery, onions, okra, Cajun spices & file, coconut jasmine rice
Veganhood
2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York
|Veggie Gumbo
|$18.00
This chefs special is a combination of NOLA and African style of traditional gumbo with mirepoix, okra, peppers, tomatoes and vegetable broth. Served with with rice. Option to add vegan shrimp for$10 of Chix'n $8
FIELDTRIP - Harlem - Harlem
109 Lenox Ave., New York
|Seafood Gumbo
|$8.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
303 W 116th St, New York
|SHRIMP GUMBO
|$8.00
Shrimp, Okra, Sausage, Durty Rice, onions, peppers, celery
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller - 30 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse level
30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level, NY
|Seafood Gumbo
|$8.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis