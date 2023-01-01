Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve gumbo

Consumer pic

 

East Harlem Bottling Co.

1711 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gumbo CUP$8.00
Rich soupy stew of andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bell peppers, celery, onions, okra, Cajun spices & file, coconut jasmine rice
More about East Harlem Bottling Co.
Consumer pic

 

Veganhood

2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Gumbo$18.00
This chefs special is a combination of NOLA and African style of traditional gumbo with mirepoix, okra, peppers, tomatoes and vegetable broth. Served with with rice. Option to add vegan shrimp for$10 of Chix'n $8
More about Veganhood
Item pic

 

FIELDTRIP - Harlem - Harlem

109 Lenox Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Gumbo$8.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis
More about FIELDTRIP - Harlem - Harlem
LoLo's Seafood Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP GUMBO$8.00
Shrimp, Okra, Sausage, Durty Rice, onions, peppers, celery
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
Item pic

 

FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller - 30 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse level

30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo$8.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis
More about FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller - 30 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse level
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails - 367 3rd Avenue

367 3rd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gumbo$18.00
More about Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails - 367 3rd Avenue

