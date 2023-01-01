Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyro Wrap$16.85
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Item pic

 

EONS Greek Food For Life - 2nd Ave

633 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Gyro Wrap$12.75
House Made Gyro Meat, Greek Salad, Tzadziki
More about EONS Greek Food For Life - 2nd Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Crispy Tofu

Chicken Enchiladas

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Donburi

Paninis

Vegetarian Burritos

Volcano Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (791 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston