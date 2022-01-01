Ham sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.70
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
Smoked ham, swiss, French butter & grain mustard on ciabatta
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.70
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Egg with Ham Sandwich
|$4.75
H&H Bagels - MTH
383 West 31st Street, Manhattan
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.70
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll