Hibiscus tea in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

THE WELL Kitchen and Table image

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hibiscus Pomegranate Iced Tea†$5.00
Item pic

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HIBISCUS ICED TEA 🌺$3.85
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibiscus Iced Tea$5.00
Item pic

 

GAI Chicken & Rice

118 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HIBISCUS TEA$3.95
Consumer pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hibiscus (herbal) Iced Tea$3.00
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Item pic

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)$4.95
Consumer pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen

157 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibiscus Iced Tea
sugar free
